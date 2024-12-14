Desmond Ridder Trending Toward Starting vs. Falcons
Las Vegas quarterback Desmond Ridder continues to be in line to make his first start of the 2024 NFL season versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. In fact, it would be his first start since playing for the Falcons last season.
That's because Raiders starting signal caller Aidan O'Connell is still dealing with an ankle injury. O'Connell missed Friday's practice because of the ailment.
O'Connell will have an extra day to try and get healthy because the Falcons-Raiders matchup will take place Monday. The 26-year-old quarterback has also insisted this week that he will do his very best to play.
Behind that effort, O'Connell's health is improving.
“He’s getting better,” coach Antonio Pierce said, via The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Adam Hill. “He’s fighting his tail off with our trainers and coming along. … If he has an opportunity to play, he will.”
But in the meantime, Ridder is receiving first-team repetitions at practice.
Ridder replaced an injured O'Connell in Week 14 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 101 yards with 1 sack. He didn't have a touchdown or interception.
Ridder has appeared in four games for the Raiders this season. He began his NFL career as a third-round pick for the Falcons in 2022. Atlanta traded him to the Arizona Cardinals in March after the team signed Kirk Cousins in free agency.
But Ridder didn't make the Cardinals roster out of the preseason. He began the campaign on Arizona's practice squad. The Raiders signed him to their active roster on Oct. 21.
In addition to O'Connell, star defensive end Maxx Crosby missed his second straight practice for the Raiders on Friday. He is dealing with an ankle injury.
Crosby is, by far, Las Vegas' best pass rusher. He has 7.5 sacks and a league-leading 17 tackles for loss in 2024.
Last season, Crosby posted 14.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 31 quarterback hits, 2 pass defenses and 2 forced fumbles on his way to second-team All-Pro. He has also made the last three Pro Bowls.
Cornerback Sam Webb hasn't practiced this week either. He missed Thursday and Friday sessions with a back ailment.
Cornerback Nate Hobbs, tight end Justin Shorter and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers were limited in Friday's practice for Las Vegas. They were also limited in Thursday's session.
Defensive tackle Adam Butler didn't practice Thursday but practiced in a limited fashion Friday.
Running back Alexander Mattison remains on the injury report. But he has fully practiced ahead of Week 15.