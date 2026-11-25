The Atlanta Falcons are dealing with several injury concerns as they begin preparations for their Week 12 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, with six players missing Wednesday's practice.

Atlanta returned from its Week 11 bye hoping to get healthier before Sunday's road matchup. However, the team's first injury report of the week featured a lengthy list of players who were unable to participate, including several notable contributors on both sides of the football.

Starting left guard Matthew Bergeron headlines the list after missing practice with a back injury. Bergeron has started all 10 games for Atlanta this season, making his availability particularly important as the Falcons prepare to face Minnesota's defensive front. He's missed only two games (both last season) in his four-year Falcons career.

The offensive line could be without one of its most consistent pieces if Bergeron's injury lingers throughout the week.

The Falcons also had two wide receivers unavailable Wednesday. Jahan Dotson and rookie Zachariah Branch both missed practice with hamstring injuries.

Dotson's absence is another potential concern for an Atlanta offense looking to establish consistency through the passing game. Branch, meanwhile, has been working to carve out a role in the receiving corps and special teams. Branch injured his hamstring against Tampa Bay in Week 8, and he missed the following two games against the Bengals and Chiefs.

The defensive side of the football was not spared, either.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams missed Wednesday's practice with a foot injury. Hellams recently stepped into a starting role against the Kansas City Chiefs after Atlanta traded Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars. His potential absence would create another challenge for a secondary that has undergone significant changes.

Safety Jammie Robinson was signed to the 53-man roster on Monday in what may have been a signal about Hellams' availability.

Second-year defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. was also held out with a hamstring injury, leaving Atlanta with multiple questions in its defensive backfield heading into the weekend. Bowman has only played in five games this season, and only once since October 18th, against the Chicago Bears.

There was one additional absence that was not injury-related. Veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith received a rest day and did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Defensive end James Pearce Jr. was the only player listed as limited, working through a back injury. No Falcons players were listed as full participants on the initial report.

Here is Atlanta's complete Wednesday injury report:

Did Not Participate:

G Matthew Bergeron (back)

DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)

WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

S DeMarcco Hellams (foot)

DE Za'Darius Smith (rest, not injury related)

Limited Participation:

DE James Pearce Jr. (back)

The number of players missing practice is something worth monitoring as the Falcons move through the remainder of the week. Five players are dealing with injuries, while Smith's absence was attributed to rest.

Atlanta has a significant challenge ahead against a Minnesota team that will be looking to defend its home field at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Falcons will have two more scheduled practices to evaluate their injured players before Sunday's matchup. Bergeron, Hellams, Dotson, Branch and Bowman will be particularly important names to watch as Atlanta looks to get as many contributors back on the field as possible.

Kickoff between the Falcons and Vikings is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.