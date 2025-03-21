Devine Deablo is an Underrated Signing By the Atlanta Falcons
Linebacker Divine Deablo gives the Atlanta Falcons a free agent signing that has flown under the radar on a national scale. His physical traits and playmaking will push even a healthy Troy Andersen and be an upgrade over the departed Nate Landman.
When the Atlanta Falcons signed free agent linebacker Divine Deablo, they brought him in to start. Even the most ardent fans of inside linebacker Troy Andersen understand his inability to stay on the field is a liability to the Falcons' defense.
They've certainly given him starter money -- Deablo's $7-million-per year contract places him 15th among inside linebackers in the NFL, just behind Kaden Elliss at $7.2 million.
Deablo easily possesses the skills needed to keep Andersen on the bench even when he is healthy, but it allows defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to get creative with his linebackers when all three are available.
Deablo missed five games over the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Andersen missed 25 of them, starting just six since the start of the 2023 season. Sure, his 4.42 speed works well, but what happens when that speed sits on the injured list for an extended period of time?
Granted, injuries are random and not the player's fault, but the best ability is availability.
Andersen does possess freakish athleticism from a player standing 6-foot-4, weighing 245 pounds. He outweighs Deablo by 20 pounds. He's quicker sideline to sideline and stronger at the point of attack. However Deablo, a converted safety, is better in coverage. If shadowing Travis Kelce twice a year doesn't improve your game, nothing will.
Furthermore, the Falcons brought Deablo in probably at the behest of new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Ulbrich, like many coordinators, wants certain players for his scheme. Also, he was not involved in the drafting and development of Andersen. As a result, he doesn't possess a stake in Andersen and could see him as a talented, but expendable chess piece.
No one can ever question Troy Andersen's talent or production when he plays. However, the Falcons rightly decided they couldn’t go into the 2025 season counting on his good health.