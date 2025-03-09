No Need for Falcons to Even Consider Flier for Malcontent WR
The Atlanta Falcons might be able to create enough salary cap space to make one significant offseason signing. In all likelihood, that signing will be a defensive upgrade, probably an edge rusher.
Other than that, the Falcons will be bargain hunting for free agents.
The wide receiver market is set to be filled with quality veterans. So many, in fact, that it could be a significant buyers market.
Wide receiver isn't one of Atlanta's top needs, but the Falcons could consider upgrades at pass-catcher for their young signal caller, Michael Penix Jr, if they are cheap.
One cheap option, though, shouldn't be an option at all -- Diontae Johnson.
In the last 12 months, Johnson has been in four NFL organizations. The Pittsburgh Steelers sent him to the Carolina Panthers in an early free agency trade last March. After seven games with the Panthers, the Ravens acquired Johnson as a rental piece at the NFL trade deadline.
But that was short lived. After Johnson refused to enter a Week 13 contest for Baltimore, the Ravens suspended Johnson for one game and then released him. Somehow, Johnson landed another job with the Houston Texans for the postseason run. The Texans, though, released Johnson after two games.
Johnson is only 28 years old, and he was a 1,000-yard receiver with the Steelers when future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was throwing him passes. The receiver should be landing one more big-time NFL contract before his play starts to decline.
But Johnson's refusal to play in a game for Baltimore will likely cost him millions in free agency this offseason. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton argued Johnson "shouldn't expect anything more than a flier-type one-year deal."
That could be perfect for the Falcons. When Johnson is right, he's a effective route-runner who regularly moves the chains as a possession receiver. In 2023, Johnson registered 51 catches for 717 receiving yards and five touchdowns during 13 games.
In his last season where he played every game, Johnson had 86 catches and 882 receiving yards with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as his quarterbacks.
Given their salary cap position, that kind of potential on a flier deal could be perfect for the Falcons this offseason.
But is Johnson worth the trouble? Probably not for a young offense like the Falcons.
Johnson was a malcontent far before his cup of coffee with the Ravens. In Pittsburgh,Johnson engaged in altercations with teammates and made excuses about officiating in postgame press meetings. The Steelers grew tired of his antics, and the Steelers still employee George Pickens.
Granted, if Johnson has to settle for a league-minimum one-year deal, there's little risk to the Falcons. If the veteran receiver is a malcontent again, then the Falcons can simply move on.
But Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot should be concerned about whether Johnson could cause irreparable harm.
In Atlanta, Johnson would immediately step into the Falcons as one of the most experienced players on offense. Those guys are always looked at as leaders.
Johnson is not that and won't suddenly be.
The Falcons need a positive influence if they add a veteran receiver this offseason. Even if that means he costs a little more than Johnson would.