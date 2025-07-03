Way Too Early 2026 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
Clutch Points’ Garrett Kerman has been dropping stories depicting “three-way-too-early” 2026 draft prospects for NFL teams, and on Thursday, he got to the Atlanta Falcons.
Kerman projects the Falcons to take a flyer on Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods.
“Peter Woods enters the 2025 college football season as one of the most dominant and versatile defensive linemen in the nation. At 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, Woods is a rare blend of size, athleticism, and technical refinement. He’s been a disruptive force since his high school days in Alabama, where he racked up four state championships and nearly 30 sacks, and he’s only elevated his game at Clemson,” Kerman said.
Woods is PFF’s highest-graded power four defensive tackle with an 83.3 overall grade. He also leads all power four defensive tackles with an 89.7 run-defense grade and a 14.9% pass rush win rate since 2023.
Woods is a great player and would help bolster the Falcons' defense, which struggled, at times, against the run during the 2024 season. Atlanta gave up over 2,000 rushing yards last season. The Falcons will hope that 2024 second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro and fourth-round pick Brandon Dorlus are enough to bolster the line; however, if not, Woods could be a player on the Falcons' radar.
However, because they lost their first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams to move up and select James Pearce Jr, Atlanta would once again have to trade up to select Woods.
The second player Kerman mentions for Atlanta is Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams. Make that two Clemson alums being taken, one on each side of the ball.
“Antonio Williams is poised to be one of the most coveted wide receivers in the 2026 draft class. The Clemson standout has already established himself as an elite route runner, placing in the 94th percentile in separation rate against single coverage and catching 58% of his contested targets in 2024. At 6'0″, Williams isn’t the biggest receiver, but his technical polish, quickness, and football IQ make him a constant threat at all three levels of the field,” Kerman writes.
Williams recorded 75 catches for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns, the most scores in the ACC last season. With Falcons wide receiver No. 3, Ray Ray McCloud, currently slated to be a free agent after the 2025-2026 season, Williams could be a great pickup to be a long-term wide receiver three for Atlanta.
If the Falcons are targeting a wide receiver three with their day-two pick in 2026, that means a lot went right in 2025, and they have very few roster holes to fix or cover up or both.
The third and final player Kerman mentions for Atlanta is Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
“Kenyon Sadiq is emerging as one of the top tight end prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft, and his junior season at Oregon could be his national breakout. At 6'3″ and 240 pounds, Sadiq combines size, athleticism, and versatility. He’s a dynamic weapon who can line up in the slot, in-line, or even out wide, creating mismatches against linebackers and safeties,” Kerman writes.
Sadiq recorded 24 catches for 308 yards and three scores during the 2024-2025 season. However, his 80.9 PFF grade was the ninth highest in all of college football.
If Atlanta is looking to target Sadiq, that could mean Kyle Pitts’ time in Atlanta is over. This would be a sad twist of fate, as he was selected fourth overall by the Falcons in 2021, the highest a tight end has ever been drafted.