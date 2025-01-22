NFC Foe Called 'Best Landing Spot' for Falcons' Drew Dalman
Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman took another step in his development during the 2024 season. While he remained an elite run blocker, he significantly improved in pass protection to put together the best all-around campaign of his career.
It came just in time for Dalman, as he will be an unrestricted free agent this spring for the first time.
The 26-year-old expressed a desire to return to the Falcons after the season finale. But he could be one of the most sought-after free agents, particularly along the offensive line, this offseason.
On Jan. 22, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron labeled the Chicago Bears the best landing spot for him in free agency.
"An early season ankle injury knocked Dalman out of the lineup for an extended period, but he returned to produce at a high level, typical of his resume," Cameron wrote. "He generated a 78.8 PFF overall grade in his nine games in 2024. Dalman made strides in pass protection this past season, posting the lowest pressure rate of his career (3.7%).
"With Coleman Shelton’s short-term deal manning the middle of this offensive line set to expire, new Bears head coach Ben Johnson may opt to replicate the success he found in Detroit with All-Pro center Frank Ragnow."
According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Dalman severely struggled in pass protection during Week 1 versus the resurgent defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and the Pittsburgh Steelers. But after that, he posted an above average pass blocking grade in seven of his final eight games.
Dalman also registered his customary high grade in run blocking. His 78.8 overall PFF grade was just about in line with his grades from the 2021 (78.2) and 2023 (82.3) seasons.
If Dalman doesn't return to Atlanta, Chicago appears to be as good as any landing spot for the 26-year-old center. But Dalman should be a priority for the Falcons to re-sign before free agency.
The Falcons won't have a lot of salary cap space this offseason. According to Spotrac, they are one of seven teams set to be above the cap limit when the new league year begins in March.
But with the Michael Penix Jr. era set to fully begin in 2025, the last thing the Falcons should want is inexperience at center. Dalman's knowledge of Zac Robinson's offense, chemistry with the other Falcons offensive linemen and previous NFL experience make him a vital part of Penix' development going forward. Furthermore, Penix has already had some success with Dalman as his center.
Penix's development isn't completely depend on Dalman's return. But the center coming back would make things a lot easier for the young signal caller.
Easy is often better when it comes to NFL quarterback development.
On Jan. 22, Pro Football Focus ranked Dalman the 22nd-best NFL free agent for the upcoming offseason. He was the No. 1-rated center on the list.