Falcons Predicted to Have Competition to Re-Sign Center Drew Dalman
Bleacher Report named center Drew Dalman a top priority for the Atlanta Falcons in NFL free agency this offseason. But there's one problem.
The BR NFL scouting department also identified Dalman as the top free agent target for the Seattle Seahawks.
"Center was an issue in Seattle all season. The Seahawks signed Connor Williams at the beginning of training camp, but he abruptly retired about halfway through the season, leaving them with questions in the middle of the offensive line again," wrote BR.
"After shedding at least a few of the contracts mentioned above, Seattle should go after Dalman, who's arguably the best center available in free agency. The 27-year-old has been a consistent player throughout his career and would bring stability to one of the Seahawks' most unstable positions."
This offseason, the Falcons have five unrestricted free agents who started at least nine games in 2024. Dalman is the youngest of those five players and arguably the most important.
"Any significant free-agent signing in Atlanta will take some financial maneuvering, so the organization might as well prioritize one of its young in-house players. Especially since the offense will have a young quarterback taking over, it'd be important to bring the center back," wrote BR.
"Dalman has a solid track record in pass protection and has been an even better run-blocker throughout his career. The 26-year-old would likely be the top player at his position if he hits the open market, so it's not as if the club could do much better this offseason."
Michael Penix Jr. looked impressive during his three starts to end the 2024 campaign. But that doesn't mean it would be a good idea for the Falcons to get cheap at center.
Veteran centers are one of the best friends an inexperienced signal caller can have.
The Falcons drafted the 26-year-old center in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Dalman has started 40 games in four seasons with the Falcons. He missed the middle of the 2024 campaign but returned to start the final six games.
He played all but five snaps with Penix in the last three contests.
Dalman has never made the Pro Bowl or the All-Pro team. But he's received very good grades at Pro Football Focus throughout his career. The past two seasons, he's earned a grade of at least 78 (out of 100), which is in the "very good" range.
PFF player grades aren't the end all, be all, but they are useful measures for positions without traditional statistics such as offensive linemen.
Dalman should be a priority for the Falcons this offseason. But if another team, such as the Seahawks, targets the veteran center, Atlanta could struggle signing Dalman since they won't have a lot of cap space this spring.