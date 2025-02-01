Falcons' AFC Foe Named 'Potential Landing Spot' for Center Drew Dalman
The Atlanta Falcons have done a very nice job of developing a cohesive offensive line over the past few years. But the literal centerpiece of the unit, center Drew Dalman, could depart in NFL free agency this offseason.
Pro Football Focus not only expects that to happen, but on Jan. 30, PFF's Zoltán Buday suggested the New England Patriots as his top "potential landing spot."
"While center David Andrews has one year remaining on his contract, his future is uncertain following a significant injury that limited him to a career-low 193 snaps in 2024. He will also turn 33 this summer, and his 58.6 PFF overall grade this past season was the lowest of his career," wrote Buday.
"On the other hand, Dalman has steadily improved since taking over as Atlanta’s starting center. His 85.4 PFF run-blocking grade ranks seventh among centers over the past three seasons, while his 97.6 PFF grade on outside zone runs ranks third. He also had his best season as a pass-blocker in 2024, allowing a career-low 3.7% pressure rate."
The Falcons drafted Dalman in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. As a Day 3 selection, he didn't start during his rookie year. But Dalman earned a starting job in 2022 and never relinquished the job except for injuries.
According to PFF, Dalman had his best all-around season in 2024 because of his improvement in pass blocking. It was also the third time in his four NFL seasons where Dalman posted a PFF overall grade of 78 or better.
Fresh off that top all-around campaign, Dalman could become one of the top three highest-paid centers in the NFL this offseason. For that reason, it's a real question as to whether the Falcons will be able to retain him.
While the Falcons have some obvious cut candidates, they entered the offseason with the sixth-worst salary cap situation according to Spotrac. Meanwhile, the Patriots have the most salary cap space.
If the Patriots want Dalman, they have the money to overspend to ensure landing him.
Dalman started 40 games in four seasons with the Falcons. He told reporters on locker cleanout day on Jan. 6 that he has "hope" his tenure in Atlanta will continue. But overall, he declined to say anything else about his pending free agency.