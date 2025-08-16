Falcons' Easton Stick Bounces Back After Rough First Half
What Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick would do as an encore to his strong Week 1 of the preseason was one of the team's biggest storylines entering Friday night's matchup versus the Tennessee Titans.
Some speculated before the game that Stick could begin pressuring veteran Kirk Cousins on the depth chart.
Early Friday night, that didn't at all appear possible. Stick and the Falcons offense significantly struggled during the first half versus the Titans.
But fortunately, the quarterback rebounded with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Chris Blair in the third quarter.
Falcons QB Easton Stick Finds WR Chris Blair for TD
A lot of Friday night was a struggle for Stick, but he saved the best for last.
On second-and-11 at his own 48-yard line, the quarterback struck Blair about 20 yards down field. Blair then ran down the sideline for a touchdown.
Two plays earlier, Stick ran for a 12-yard gain on second-and-8. Those two plays were the quarterback's longest throw and run of the evening.
Blair's touchdown tied the game at 20. Falcons No. 4 quarterback Emory Jones replaced Stick on the team's next possession.
Stick Salvages Bad Night With Touchdown Pass
One snap can make a player's night in the NFL. Having said that, if one looks at the rest of Stick's "tape" from Friday, one wouldn't be particularly impressed.
More than a third of Stick's passing yards came on the touchdown to Blair. It's not as if he only played a couple possesses in the preseason contest either. Stick played three quarters and finished with only 145 passing yards. He also had 14 yards on the ground.
The Falcons No. 3 signal-caller completed 15 of 25 passes, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. In addition to the Blair touchdown, Stick tossed a pick-six in the first half.
Stick completed 12 of 19 passes in the first two quarters. However, he only threw for 78 yards with the interception.
I have argued that whether or not the Falcons trade Kirk Cousins is completely dependent on if the team receives a suitable offer for the quarterback. A Cousins trade likely has very little, if anything, to do with Stick.
But anyone who wanted Stick to prove Friday that he could be Michael Penix Jr.'s backup this season instead of Cousins was likely quite disappointment with the results from Week 2 of the preseason.
Last week, Stick threw for roughly the same amount of yards -- 149 -- but with only 18 attempts, 15 of which were completions. He also had a touchdown with no interceptions in Week 1 versus the Detroit Lions.