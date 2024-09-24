ESPN Reveals Falcons Biggest Offensive Concern After 1-2 Start
Despite the 5-point defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs and 1-2 start to the 2024 regular season, the Atlanta Falcons actually moved up ESPN's post-Week 3 power rankings. But that wasn't the biggest takeaway for the Falcons from The Worldwide Leader in Sports on Tuesday.
ESPN identified offensive line injuries as the biggest concern for the Falcons heading into the fourth week of the season.
"The Falcons' offense looked like it had finally found its footing early against the Chiefs, until right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) and then center Drew Dalman (ankle) went down with injuries in the second quarter," wrote ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "Quarterback Kirk Cousins fumbled on two consecutive plays after Dalman left the game.
"With the two O-line starters on the field, Cousins was 7-of-9 for 118 yards and a touchdown. Without them? He was 13-of-20 for 112 yards and an interception. Both figure to miss time, so backup linemen Storm Norton and Ryan Neuzil must step up at tackle and center, respectively."
The good news is ESPN apparently doesn't consider the Falcons regular offensive lineup a problem, including quarterback Kirk Cousins. In his first few quarters of the season, Cousins wasn't sharp coming off his 2023 Achilles tendon injury.
It's also a good sign the Falcons moved up the ESPN power rankings despite the offensive line injuries and their 1-2 record.
But overcoming the loss of two linemen will not be a small feat. While the Falcons called right tackle Kaleb McGary day-to-day, center Drew Dalman could land on injured reserve.
The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Falcons either. Over the next three weeks, they will face all three of their division opponents. The more challenging New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be up first.
Those two contests will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which could give the Falcons an edge. But after Week 5, the Falcons will then play four of their next six games on the road.