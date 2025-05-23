ESPN Makes Bold Prediction for Pair of Falcons Rookies
The Atlanta Falcons had three defenders with at least five sacks last season. But in 2025, ESPN's Mike Clay sees the Falcons having two rookies with that many sacks each.
This week, Clay predicted Walker to finished tied for the rookie lead with six sacks in 2025. The ESPN analyst also projected fellow first-rounder James Pearce Jr. to end this upcoming season with five sacks.
Clay predicted New York Giants' Abdul Carter and San Francisco 49ers' Mykel Williams to get six sacks as rookies as well.
"Carter, the No. 3 pick, might eventually emerge as one of the league's best defenders, but he will likely begin his career in a rotation with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux," Clay wrote on Wednesday. "Williams is in a good spot as Nick Bosa's likely running mate in San Francisco, while Walker and Pierce will quickly slide into a Falcons pass rush that finished with the second-fewest sacks in 2024 (31)."
While six and five sacks for Walker and Pearce, respectively, won't jump off the stat sheet, that should lead to a significantly improved defense overall. If opposing offensive lines have to be concerned about blocking Walker and Pearce, then things could open up for Arnold Ebiketie and Kaden Elliss.
Atlanta's pass rush was diverse last season. In addition to three defenders with at least five sacks, at least 13 players had one sack.
The problem, though, was Ebiketie led the team with only six sacks.
Eventually, the Falcons need Walker and Pearce to contend for double-digit sack seasons. But if Ebiketie and Elliss each get five sacks again, free agent signee Leonard Floyd posts around his 8.5 sacks from last season and the rookies each register five sacks, that's already a lot more take downs of the quarterback than 2024 for the Falcons.
More pressure could also lead to better pass coverage and more takeaways via both sack fumbles and forced interceptions.
That was what the Falcons were hoping when they double-dipped at edge rusher in the first round. Clay sees that decision having an immediate impact.