Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Puts NFL on Notice with WR Drake London
Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver Drake London is coming off a season in which he recorded 100 catches for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns. He was ninth in the NFL in receptions, fourth in yards, and sixth in touchdowns. Yet, he was snubbed as a Pro Bowl selection despite being the NFC’s second-leading receiver (Justin Jefferson 1,533 yards).
In his three games with Michael Penix Jr. as the starting quarterback, London had 22 catches, 352 yards (including a career high of 189 yards against the Panthers), and two touchdowns. Extrapolated across a full 17-game season, that would amount to 125 catches, 1,944 yards, and 11 touchdowns.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Penix is obviously a big fan of London.
"Drake's obviously a baller,” Penix said at mini-camp this week. “He's somebody that's going to get the ball a lot this year. He did last year as well. We're definitely going to find ways to make sure he has a great season this year. He's deserving of it. He puts in the work each and every day at practice, not just on game days. He takes every route serious, and that's what you appreciate as a quarterback in your receivers going 100% all the time.”
London is a victim of being an excellent player on a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2017.
Asked if he considered London a top-10 receiver in the NFL, Penix didn't hesitate.
"Yeah, for sure. Easy," Penix said emphatically.
The follow-up question was if he thought London was underappreciated from a national perspective. If he gets overlooked.
"He won't after this year," Penix deadpanned.
The Falcons are counting on Penix to be able to stretch a defense with downfield throws. An aspect of the offense that has been lacking since Matt Ryan’s prime. Marcus Mariota was just 1/21 on deep balls in his Falcons’ tenure. Dedsmond Ridder was just 21 passes past 20+ yards per PFF. Kirk Cousins was not better, completing just 19.
Penix, in just three games as a starter, has already been credited with seven deep ball completions, which would be on pace for 40 such completions in a 17-game season.
A three-game sample size is not big enough to draw definitive conclusions from; however, it is clear that Michael Penix Jr is confident in his ability and is ready to feed Drake London into having a monster season will make London a household name.