Falcon Report

Falcons Release Kicker, Sign Former Chargers Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons were busy on Tuesday afternoon, releasing a kicker and adding depth at running back.

Daniel Flick

New Atlanta Falcons running back Elijah Dotson played four games with the LA Chargers in 2023.
The Atlanta Falcons have made several roster moves in the aftermath of Sunday’s 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Atlanta has signed running back Elijah Dotson to its practice squad, the team announced in a press release Tuesday.

In correspondence, the Falcons released kicker Riley Patterson and linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams from the practice squad.

Dotson, who stands 5-feet-9-inches, 202 pounds, initially signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Colorado in 2023. He spent time on Los Angeles’ practice squad and appeared in four games last season, recording four carries for six yards.

The Chargers cut Dotson at the end of the preseason this year, and he’s been a free agent since.

Patterson, meanwhile, serves as a significant indication of the Falcons’ confidence in kicker Younghoe Koo, who’s only made 6-of-12 field goals since Oct. 13, including a missed 35-yard field goal Sunday that Falcons coach Raheem Morris said changed the complexion of the game due to the loss of points.

Atlanta signed Patterson last week as an emergency policy for Koo, who was limited in practice Thursday with a right hip injury. Patterson was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game but was inactive.

Maddox-Williams was with the Falcons for only two weeks. An undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2022, Maddox-Williams signed post-draft with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He's had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals. Maddox-Williams played in three games with the Cardinals in 2023, playing on both defense and special teams.

Now, the Falcons move forward with Dotson — and without Patterson and Maddox-Williams — for their 1 p.m. kickoff Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

