Former Top 5 Pick Named Perfect Free-Agent Signing for Falcons
Based on the tea leaves from the NFL combine, the Atlanta Falcons could target an edge rusher early in the 2025 NFL draft. It's possible they could even draft two at the position.
But because edge rusher is such a huge need for the Falcons, drafting a prospect that the position wouldn't necessarily rule out also signing a pass rusher. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport argued on Feb. 24 that Dante Fowler would be a "perfect" addition for Atlanta.
"The team has to do something about its anemic pass-rush; something more effective than last year's acquisition of Matthew Judon," wrote Davenport.
"Rolling the dice on another aging pass-rusher might not seem the best move, but the Falcons need to find a player who is both productive and at least semi-reasonably priced.
"The best-case scenario in that regard may well be a guy like Fowler, 30, who had 10.5 sacks for the Washington Commanders last year."
Fowler, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, isn't the long-term edge rushing solution the Falcons desire. But he was very productive last season and could still be cheap.
With the Washington Commanders in 2024, Fowler posted 10.5 sacks with 14 tackles for loss. He also had 12 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one interception.
Fowler played on a one-year, $3.25 million contract in 2024. Spotrac projected his market value this offseason at about $15.5 million on a three-year deal.
Spotrac has the Falcons ranked with the fifth-lowest amount of cap space. But after some offseason cuts, they could realistically afford Fowler.
If interested, the Falcons would be looking for Fowler to provide what veteran Matthew Judon didn't to the Atlanta defense last season. The Falcons gave up a third-round draft pick for Judon in a trade last August. But Judon had only 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss in 17 games.
With Fowler, the Falcons could have a bridge edge rusher until whomever the team grabs in the 2025 draft is ready to start. Many NFL mock drafts have projected Atlanta to select either edge rusher James Pearce or Mike Green at No. 15 overall.
The Falcons also hope the three defensive linemen they drafted last year, Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice and Brandon Dorlus, develop during their second seasons.
Atlanta hasn't drafted an edge rusher in the first round since 2017, so it wouldn't be a tremendous surprise if the organization passes on the group again. But the Falcons will interview only defensive prospects at the NFL combine.
In all likelihood, they will find an edge rusher at some point in the 2025 draft. That prospect could develop behind Fowler if the Falcons manage to add the veteran edge rusher in free agency.