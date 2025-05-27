Ex-Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Speaks out on 'Refreshing' New Start With Bears
The Atlanta Falcons are hoping second-year defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro steps up so the team avoids missing veteran Grady Jarrett this upcoming season.
By the sounds of it, Jarrett doesn't really miss the Falcons. The defensive tackle referred to his early time with his new team, the Chicago Bears, "refreshing for sure" while speaking to reporters in a press conference last week.
"It's like having the experience of playing the prior 10 years, going on Year 11 now, but the new, refreshing feeling and excitement of being, not really a rookie because I know how to be in the NFL, but just being in a new place for the first time around new people is really refreshing," Jarrett said, via Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons. "It puts you in a position to where you want to put your best foot forward every day.
"Not that I’m saying that I didn’t want to, regardless of where I was prior, but it’s just natural human instinct."
As Jarrett explained, it's a natural human instict to receive a jolt of energy in new surroundings.
The veteran defensive lineman said nothing negative about the Falcons or his departure from the team this offseason. He appears simply focused on the positives with his new organization.
“I’ve been enjoying it, man, I’ve been enjoying it. My life up here in Chicago has been awesome so far. I’m simple. I go to work, I stay like two minutes from here, the facility, go chill, come back, come to work," Jarrett added. "It’s a really simplified life for me right now in this transition. I’ve been enjoying it, man.
"It’s just going to continue to get better the more I continue to put in more work, learn everybody in the building, and, most importantly, start bringing some wins to this program.”
Falcons fans should be happy for Jarrett. The defensive tackle played a decade for the Falcons, becoming a regular starter during the team's NFC Championship season in 2016. He was often overlooked early in his career despite being one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.
During 2019 and 2020, Jarrett finally earned Pro Bowl nominations. He also made second-team All-Pro in 2019.
Jarrett served as the Falcons defensive captain in multiple seasons and was the team's best defensive player during many lean years for the unit.
The Falcons released Jarrett this offseason to save $16.25 million against the salary cap.
Jarrett then signed a three-year, $42.75 million contract with the Bears.