How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers: Atlanta's Playoff Hopes on the Line
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons (8-8) may be hitting the field for the final time this season at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Carolina Panthers (4-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta trails the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) by one game for the NFC South crown, and the Falcons have just a 13% chance to make the postseason, according to The Athletic. ESPN, meanwhile, gives Atlanta a 14.8% likelihood of snapping a six-year playoff drought.
The Falcons' path to the playoffs is simple -- they have to beat the Panthers and hope the New Orleans Saints (5-11) pull an unlikely road upset over the Buccaneers.
Atlanta will be rooting for the archrival Saints, safety Jessie Bates III said Wednesday, but the team is also focused on handling its own business first.
"People still got a job to go do, still got stuff to put on film, not just for next year and stuff that's coming along, but all this time we spent together as a group," Bates said. "It'll be great just to send off everybody with a win, whether we're going to the playoffs or not.
"There's just so much sacrifice us as players, as coaches, as everybody in this organization that put in so much time and effort -- it'll be nice to end with a win in the Benz in front of our fans and hopefully have some momentum for the following year if it doesn't go as planned."
Here's what to know before the Falcons face the Panthers ...
TV, Radio
The game will be broadcast on CBS, with Ian Eagle handling play-by-play duties alongside analyst Charles Davis. Evan Washburn will be the sideline reporter.
On the radio, Wes Durham and Dave Archer will have the call on 92.9TheGame.
Injury Reports
The Falcons have three players listed as questionable on their final injury report: receiverDarnell Mooney (shoulder), defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (abdomen) and linebackerJD Bertrand (eye). Bertrand was limited in practice Friday while Mooney and Dorlus did not participate.
Mooney, who's eight receiving yards away from hitting the 1,000-yard mark in his first season with the Falcons, is officially a game-time decision, according to Morris.
"He's a tough guy, so nothing would shock me if he did play," Morris said Friday. "Definitely be a game time decision, just taking a chance to play. And it's a very important game."
The Panthers ruled out five players on their injury report: cornerback Jaycee Horn (hip), linebacker Josey Jewell (concussion), outside linebackers Amaré Barno (shoulder) and DJ Johnson (personal) and safety Lonnie Johnson (shoulder/neck).
Carolina also has five players questionable: offensive lineman Robert Hunt (knee), defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (neck), receiver Xavier Legette (hip/wrist), offensive lineman Taylor Moton (knee/rest) and running back Miles Sanders (ankle).
Betting Odds
The Falcons are 7.5-point favorites and have a 73.4% chance of victory, according to ESPN, which puts the over/under at 47.5 points. Atlanta's money line is set at -400.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Past Meetings
The Falcons lead the all-time series 37-22 and won the most recent matchup, a 38-20 victory on Oct. 13 inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Atlanta has won nine of the past 13 contests.
However, the Falcons and Panthers have split the season series each of the past four years. Atlanta's last sweep came in 2019.