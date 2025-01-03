Falcons Injury Report: Darnell Mooney Game-Time Decision vs. Panthers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons will enter Sunday's must-win game against the Carolina Panthers with, by in large, a clean bill of health -- but a few injury question marks.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Friday that receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder), defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (abdomen) and linebacker JD Bertrand (eye) are all listed as questionable. Bertrand was limited in practice Friday while Mooney and Dorlus did not participate.
Dorlus, Morris said, wasn't likely to play anyways -- he's been a healthy scratch the past two games.
Mooney's situation is a touch more dire. The Falcons' No. 2 receiver is eight yards away from 1,000 for the season, which would give Atlanta -- alongside star wideout Drake London -- two 1,000-yard receivers for the first time since Julio Jones and Roddy White in 2012.
Morris said Mooney is firmly a game-time decision, but there's a chance he plays.
"He's a tough guy, so nothing would shock me if he did play," Morris said. "Definitely be a game time decision, just taking a chance to play. And it's a very important game."
Mooney wasn't on the injury report Wednesday but was limited in practice Thursday before being a non-participant Friday. He's played in all 16 games thus far this season despite appearing on the injury report six different times due to a variety of injuries, including his foot, Achilles and knee.
Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said he and Mooney meet each Friday afternoon to discuss the game plan, an uncommon occurrence for receivers -- but something Robinson feels rightly represents Mooney's character and commitment to playing.
"He's been nothing but just a great guy to be around every single day," Robinson said. "Brings a ton of energy to practice. Very, very smart. I know we've talked about that at length. Just how cerebral he is for a receiver. So it's a testament to him; the work he's put in dating back to the spring.
"I think I even said last week, he's one of the most competitive guys in the building, him and Drake. Mooney's been a total stud."
Without Mooney, the Falcons' receiving core will center around London and Ray-Ray McCloud, while tight end Kyle Pitts could see a larger role.
The Falcons (8-8) face the Panthers (4-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.