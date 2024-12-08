How to Watch, Listen to Falcons at Vikings in Kirk Cousins Return
MINNEAPOLIS -- The return of quarterback Kirk Cousins. The chance to snap a three-game losing streak. The hope of quieting national concerns.
There's no shortage of storylines for the Atlanta Falcons (6-6) entering their 1 p.m. kickoff Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Cousins is perhaps the most notable. He spent the previous six seasons as the Vikings' quarterback before signing a four-year contract worth up to $180 million with the Falcons this spring. The timing of his Minnesota homecoming is also of note, as he's fresh off a four-interception performance in Atlanta's 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday.
While Cousins expects to experience a hostile crowd in Minnesota, he's not as focused on the emotions around his return. Instead, it's business as usual -- with hopes of getting back on track against his former team.
"I would love to play today, really, with how you want to get back out there and get this taste out of your mouth," Cousins said Wednesday. "That's what we're chasing on Sunday is a much better outing and they're not going to give it to us. I know that."
That's one thing Cousins knows. Here are several other things to know before the two sides kick off Sunday.
TV, Radio
The game will be broadcast live on FOX, with Joe Davis handling play-by-play duties alongside color analyst Greg Olsen. Pam Oliver will be the sideline reporter.
On the radio, Wes Durham and Dave Archer will have the call on 92.9TheGame. There's also a national radio option, as Compass has Chris Carrino and Brian Baldinger calling the game.
Injury Reports
The Falcons will be without rookie running back Jase McClellan, who’s out with a knee injury for the second consecutive week. McClellan has played in only two games this season, taking 13 carries for 32 yards.
Atlanta listed a pair of players as questionable in cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle). Both players participated fully in Friday’s practice.
The Vikings ruled out cornerback Stephon Gilmore due to a hamstring injury. Minnesota has six others listed as questionable: outside linebackers Patrick Jones II (knee) and Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh), long snapper Andrew DePaola (hand), kicker Will Reichard (quad), offensive guard Dalton Risner (back) and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (back).
Jones and Van Ginkel were limited participants each day in practice this week. Phillips wasn't on the injury report until Friday, when he was limited. All others were full participants Friday.
Betting Odds
The Vikings are 6-point favorites and have a 61.2% chance of victory, according to ESPN, which puts the over/under at 46.5 points. Atlanta's money line is set at +215, and the Falcons have a 38.4% chance to win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Past Meetings
The Vikings lead the all-time series 21-12 and won the most recent meeting, a 31-28 victory in Week 9 last season. The Falcons won their last trip to Minnesota, as then-interim head coach Raheem Morris secured a 40-23 victory in his first game in the role.
Minnesota won the previous four matchups before Atlanta's win in 2020, meaning the Vikings have taken five of the last six games.