How to Watch Michael Penix Jr.'s First Start in Falcons vs. Giants
The future is now for the Atlanta Falcons (7-7), who will start first-round rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. under center in Sunday's game against the New York Giants (2-12).
Atlanta benched veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday evening, citing turnovers and decision making. So, in steps Penix, the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft who's played in two games -- both blowout loss -- and gone 3-for-5 passing for 38 yards. Cousins will be the team's backup.
"We've been digging as much as we can in order to make things work and try to get things going," Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday. "We wanted to play better at quarterback, and we felt like we got a chance to play a little bit better.
"And if we can go out there and play better at quarterback, who knows what can happen?"
The Falcons are one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South lead with three games remaining, and Atlanta owns the tiebreaker. The Giants, meanwhile, are trudging through a dismal season and will be starting Drew Lock at quarterback with hopes of snapping a nine-game losing streak.
Here's what to know before the Falcons face the Giants at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
TV, Radio
The game will be broadcast live on FOX, with Kevin Kugler handling play-by-play duties alongside analyst Daryl Johnston. Laura Okmin will be the sideline reporter.
On the radio, Wes Durham and Dave Archer will have the call on 92.9TheGame.
Injury Reports
The Falcons ruled out rookie receiver Casey Washington due to a concussion, marking the third consecutive game he's missed. Receiver KhaDarel Hodge (ribs) and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (groin) are questionable.
New York will be without three players: linebacker Patrick Johnson (knee), linebacker Bobby Okereke (back) and offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie (concussion). Cornerback Greg Stroman (shoulder/shin) is doubtful and did not practice this week.
The Giants have players questionable, headlined by outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle/neck), who didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday. The other four are Deonte Banks (ribs), running back Tyrone Tracy (ankle) and a pair of week-long full participants in offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann (fibula) and inside linebacker Dyontae Johnson (ankle).
Betting Odds
The Falcons are 8.5-point favorites and have a 63.4% chance of victory, according to ESPN, which puts the over/under at 42.5 points. Atlanta's money line is set at -450.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Past Meetings
The Falcons lead the all-time series 14-12 and have won each of the past three meetings. Atlanta has won four of the last five games dating back to the 2012 regular season, a span that followed New York winning four consecutive contests from 2006 through the 2011 postseason.
The two teams last played in Week 3 of the 2021 season, during which the Falcons won 20-17 on a last-second field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo.