Eagles' Howie Roseman Turns Heads With Reaction to Falcons Draft Trade
The Atlanta Falcons received a lot of criticism from NFL analysts for trading back into the first round on the first night of the 2025 NFL Draft. Some analysts also made jokes at the Falcons expense.
Although not an analyst, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had a joke too.
A video of Roseman and the Eagles draft room began to circulate on social media Saturday morning. The video showed the team's draft room immediately after the Falcons acquired a second first-round pick.
"For what? Just the pick?" Roseman asked when he was just finding out about the trade.
"No, a two and a one," answered Eagles business and football operations strategy Julian Lurie.
"I understand why people aren't taking our deals," Roseman said with a chuckle and two shoulder shrugs.
Roseman's response received a laugh from several other people in the draft room.
The Eagles were trying to trade up at that point during the first round of this year's draft. They eventually did, moving up one spot from No. 32 to 31 for Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
Roseman's joke appears to imply they couldn't move up further because other teams such as the Falcons were offering a lot more than they were.
That's how a lot of social media users watching the video perceived Roseman's joke.
The Falcons sent the No. 46 and 242 overall selections this year along with a 2026 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for No. 26 and No. 101 overall. At No. 26 overall, the Falcons grabbed their second edge rusher of the first round with James Pearce Jr.
Atlanta drafted just five players this year. The Falcons are set up to do the same again next year because the team continues to dip into their future draft capital for various reasons.
But while the Falcons may have paid a premium for their 2025 class, the group of prospects does have a chance to be one of the best for Atlanta in quite some time.