Veteran Lineman Shares Social Media Post After Joining Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons added safety Ronnie Harrison a day after playing their first preseason game of the 2025 NFL season. The Falcons also made an addition along the offensive line at the same time.
Former New York Jets center Jake Hanson posted on his Instagram story Saturday that he was joining the Falcons.
The Falcons confirmed the signing with an announcement Sunday.
Falcons Make Roster Moves Following Week 1 Preseason Matchup vs. Lions
Atlanta signed both Harrison and Hanson the day after facing the Detroit Lions in the preseason.
The Falcons announced Sunday that in corresponding moves, the team also released offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez and placed cornerback Grayland Arnold on injured reserve.
Hanson played the past two seasons for the New York Jets. New Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was Hanson's interim head coach with the Jets for the final 12 weeks last year.
Ulbrich coordinated the Jets defense in 2023 when Hanson first joined New York.
Over the past two seasons, Hanson started six games in New York. He began his career as a sixth-round pick for the Green Bay Packers, where he started his first NFL game in 2022.
The Packers picked Hanson at No. 208 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hanson dressed for 11 contests in Green Bay from 2021-22 and then 19 games for the Jets from 2023-24.
Entering Week 1 of the preseason, the Falcons had three centers on their unofficial depth chart. Ryan Neuzil is expected to anchor the middle of the Falcons offensive line for the first time. Atlanta also has Jovaughn Gwyn and Joshua Gray listed as centers.
Gonzalez was an undrafted free agent interior lineman from the Louisville Cardinals of the ACC this offseason. He started every game at left guard for Louisville over the past two years.
The Falcons appeared to be trying to transition Gonzalez to center this summer.
Along with Hanson, the Falcons added experience in their secondary with Harrison, who has started 48 NFL games. Harrison could contribute on special teams as well. The safety played a career high in special teams snaps last season with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Falcons signed Arnold on Aug. 1. He didn't play in the team's preseason opener Friday night.
Hanson and Harrison will have a week to prepare before perhaps playing their first preseason game with the Falcons. Atlanta will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 of the preseason on Friday, Aug. 15.