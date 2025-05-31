Why Falcons Tackles Keeping PFF Status Quo Is Good & Bad
The status quo doesn't automatically have to be good or bad. With the Atlanta Falcons offensive tackles, it's a little bit of both.
Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews turned 33 years old in February, and yet, he continued to be one of the stronger offensive tackles in the NFL last season.
That's the good. But right tackle Kaleb McGary keeping his status quo in pass blocking is the bad.
On Pro Football Focus's offensive tackle rankings list Friday, PFF's Zoltán Buday rated Matthews at No. 20 overall. McGary landed at No. 30 on the list.
"Not only did Matthews log at least 1,000 snaps in a season for the 10th straight year, but he also recorded his highest PFF overall grade since 2018," Buday wrote. "His 79.8 mark ranked 15th among 81 qualifying offensive tackles.
"Even more impressive, his 85.4 PFF pass-blocking grade placed seventh at the position after he gave up only five sacks all year and allowed pressure on just 5.0% of pass plays."
Matthews landing at No. 20 doesn't sound all that impressive, but keep in mind that the list essentially included two positions. The list only extended to 32 players, but 64 offensive tackles start every week in the NFL.
So, Matthews is in the top third of the league despite his age. He's been a consensus top 20 offensive tackle for about a decade.
The fact McGary is also on the list is actually kind of impressive. The Falcons were one of 10 teams with two offensive tackles in the top 30 of Buday's list.
But McGary hasn't developed as a pass protector in six seasons as an NFL starter.
"While McGary enjoyed a breakout 2022 season when he earned an 86.6 PFF overall grade, he has been unable to replicate that performance in the two years since," Buday wrote. "He is still among the better run-blocking offensive tackles in the NFL, demonstrated by his 77.6 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024, which ranked 16th among offensive tackles.
"However, his 63.8 PFF pass-blocking grade placed just 56th."
McGary's pass protection could come further under focus in 2025 because of Michael Penix Jr. Penix is left-hander, which means McGary will become Atlanta's blindside protector.
Overall, the Falcons should be pleased with their offensive tackles. There are a lot of NFL teams with worse tackle situations.
Last May, PFF rated Matthews and McGary at No. 24 and 29, respectively, on their offensive tackle rankings.
But one clear weakness in the Matthew-McGary pairing could potentially hinder the Atlanta offense in 2025.