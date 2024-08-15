Falcons Make Roster Space Placing WR on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons made headlines across the league with the additions of edge rusher Matthew Judon and safety Justin Simmons in the span of 24 hours. But also on Thursday, the Falcons sent another player to the reserve/injured list.
The Falcons announced they placed wide receiver Jakeem Grant on injured reserve.
The Falcons are placing Grant on injured reserve less than a week after signing him. Atlanta added Grant to its 90-man roster after wide receiver Rondale Moore went on injured reserve last Thursday.
Grant is the fourth player the Falcons have placed on injured reserve during training camp.
This is the third straight preseason that Grant has landed on injured reserve. Each of the past two Augusts, the Cleveland Browns have placed Grant on IR.
In 2022, Grant suffered an Achilles tendon injury. Then last August, he ruptured one of his patellar tendons.
The Falcons didn't disclose what ailment Grant is dealing with this August.
The 31-year-old began his career as a sixth-round pick for the Miami Dolphins in the 2016 NFL draft. He played five complete seasons for the Dolphins from 2016-20. He recorded 91 catches for 1,001 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in 70 games for Miami.
He also returned 3 punts for touchdowns in those 70 contests.
Grant made second-team All-Pro as a returner in 2020 during his last full season with the Dolphins. Miami traded Grant to the Chicago Bears on October 5, 2021.
Grant made the Pro Bowl as a punt returner while primarily playing for Bears in 2021. That year, he averaged 11.9 yards per punt return and returned one punt for a touchdown.
In addition to the Pro Bowl, Grant made second-team All-Pro again during the 2021 season. That was the last time he appeared in an NFL regular season contest.
Atlanta didn't make a corresponding move after placing Grant on IR on Thursday. But the team did acquire Judon in a trade on Wednesday and then signed Simmons just hours prior to placing Grant on injured reserve.
More than likely, Grant's roster spot will go to one of the team's new veteran defenders.