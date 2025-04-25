Jalon Walker Speaks out on Becoming UGA's First Falcons First-Rounder
It was unclear if either of the top Georgia Bulldogs edge rushing prospects were going to be available for the Atlanta Falcons at No. 15 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Edge defender Mykel Williams went off the board just ahead of the Falcons to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 11 overall. But linebacker Jalon Walker was still available at No. 15.
The Falcons didn't let him slip past.
With the selection, the Falcons made history, drafting their first Georgia Bulldogs prospect ever in the first round. Previously, the earliest the organization had chosen a prospect from Georgia was defensive back Scott Woerner at No. 80 overall in the third round of the 1981 draft.
The last time the Falcons drafted a player in the first round from any Georgia school was Georgia Tech linebacker Keith Brooking in 1998.
The bit of history wasn't lost on Walker in the aftermath of him landing with the Falcons on Thursday night.
"It's one of the biggest blessings of my life, honestly," Walker told reporters, via Dawg Nation's Connor Riley. "Having the title of being the first Dawg ever to be a first-round pick for the University of Georgia is great.
"I'm just excited to start my journey here in Atlanta."
The Falcons went 10 years without drafting a Georgia player at all from 2012-21. But under current general manager Terry Fontenot, the Falcons ended the Bulldogs drought with two draft picks from Georgia during the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Last year, the Falcons grabbed Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue in the sixth round as well.
But this is only the second time the Falcons have drafted a Georgia player before Day 3 since the league expanded the draft format to three days in 2010. The Falcons nabbed Georgia linebacker Akeem Dent at No. 91 overall in 2011.
Walker knows his new home -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- very well. The Bulldogs won two SEC championships and a thrilling 2022 College Football Semifinal matchup versus Ohio State at the stadium in Atlanta. Walker appeared in an SEC championship game loss along with two Week 1 matchups at the stadium during his college career as well.
“I’ve had my best games in Mercedes-Benz,” Walker said, via Riley.
"It’s a great feeling to be back in Mercedes-Benz. I just can’t wait to get there.”
The Falcons can't wait either. Atlanta hasn't really had a dominant pass rusher since Vic Beasley's 2016 campaign where he led the NFL in sacks. That was the last time the Falcons had a edge rusher reach double-digits in sacks during an individual season.
Last year, Walker posted 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 14 games for Georgia. He also had five sacks with six tackles for loss during 2023.