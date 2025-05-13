Falcons Rookie 'Under Most Pressure' to Perform Immediately
Quarterbacks typically come into the NFL with the most pressure to perform. With the league's thrist for immediate relevancy, even highly drafted quarterbacks must be good right away.
But quarterbacks aren't the only ones with pressure to be great as rookies. On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Damian Parson included two non-quarterbacks, including two defenders, on his list of five rookies under the most pressure to perform in 2025.
Atlanta Falcons first-round edge rusher James Pearce Jr. made the list.
"The 21-year-old was expected by some to fall out of the first round altogether...until the Atlanta Falcons made an aggressive move to address an Achilles' heel that had spanned over two decades," wrote Parson.
"After selecting edge-rusher/linebacker Jalon Walker with their first-round pick, they traded up to add Pearce to bolster their woeful pass rush.
"Before proving doubters wrong on the field, Pearce must put his head down to work in the film room and on the practice field and negate any negativity regarding his maturity level and coach-ability.
"Pressure will remain a thing for prospects entering the NFL with off-field concerns and character flaws. If he can nullify those pre-draft notions, he can focus on proving his value on the football field."
Pearce has four, maybe five years, to prove the Falcons were right that he was worthy of a first-round selection. But if Pearce doesn't perform immediately, the Falcons could extend their losing season and/or non-playoff streak another year. The last time Atlanta won nine games or made the playoffs was 2017.
If they don't achieve that this fall, then the Falcons will hold a first-round choice in the top half of the league again, maybe even the top 10.
Should that happen, NFL pundits will see the trade up for Pearce as a huge loss. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot could even be fired.
That's why there's so much pressure on Pearce. So much is riding on how he performs in 2025.
The Falcons also drafted linebacker Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall in the 2025 first round. They traded back up into the first round to grab Pearce at No. 26 overall.
If Pearce doesn't immediately become a star, the Falcons could see defensive improvement with Walker and the other defensive prospects the team added. But there's a much better chance of Atlanta's defense making a significant jump in 2025 if Walker performs at a high level.