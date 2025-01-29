Falcons Named Team to Watch for Breakout LB in NFL Free Agency
To some, the hire of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was uninspiring. But one advantage Ulbrich could provide the Falcons is an inside track on any defensive free agents from the New York Jets defense.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on Jan. 29 that one Jets free agent the Falcons could pursue is linebacker Jamien Sherwood.
"Three different personnel evaluators brought up Sherwood to me unprompted when discussing the free agency class," Fowler wrote. "Watch for Atlanta, which features a lot of former Jets staffing, or San Francisco, where former Jets coach Robert Saleh now runs the defense."
Sherwood broke out during the 2024 season, starting more than four games for the first time. In his first full year as a starter, he racked up 158 combined tackles, including a league-leading 98 solos.
Sherwood also had 10 tackles for loss, three pass defenses, two quarterback hits and two sacks.
The 25-year-old linebacker began his NFL career as a fifth-round pick from Auburn in the 2021 NFL draft. He mostly played special teams during 2022 and 2023. But he flourished in a full-time defensive role with Ulbrich as the Jets defensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2024.
In 2024, Sherwood played a career-high 1,065 defensive snaps, which was 93% of New York's snaps on defense the entire season.
On paper, the Falcons have a strong linebacker core, anchored by former Falcons free agent signing Kaden Elliss. But in a profile covering Sherwood on Jan. 25, Falcons on SI's Daniel Flick noted that Sherwood would add "a different element."
The Falcons are likely to have limited cap space this offseason. But the team could use a impactful linebacker to play next to Elliss in 2025. Linebackers Nate Landman and Troy Andersen have shown promise, but both dealt with injuries during the 2024 campaign. Flick also described Andersen as better suited for a two-down role.
Sherwood is expected to be one of the top linebackers available this offseason. ESPN ranked him the No. 37 player and fourth-best linebacker set to hit free agency.
In 2024, Sherwood was part of a Jets defense that finished third in total defense. They were also fourth in passing yards allowed.
According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Sherwood was the Jets' top defender who played at least 115 snaps last season.
"Sherwood can play downhill with speed, cutting off the ball and pursuing the edges," wrote ESPN's Matt Bowen. "And I see coverage upside here, too. Sherwood is a three-down player with special teams coverage ability, and his best football is ahead of him."