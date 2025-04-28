Jeff Ulbrich Reveals Falcons Edge Jalon Walker's 'Superpower'
New Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich found himself in the middle of a media hurricane on Sunday night. By inadvertently allowing his own son to gain access to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders personal phone number, it has unfortunately led to "prank-gate."
That distraction has taken the gloss off an ambitious draft class for the Falcons. One which in large part will be entrusted to the suddenly embattled Ulbrich to help develop and harness.
That’s not to say Falcons fans are going to be worried more about who got a prank call; they’re excited to see Atlanta finally go all-in on defense, including the first-ever Falcons’ first-round draft pick from the University of Georgia - Jalon Walker.
Ulbrich will have a lot of fun utilizing another Swiss Army knife type of player through the years. At No. 15, Walker became the highest Falcons' defensive pick since Atlanta used No. 8 on Vic Beasley in 2015.
"Part of his superpower is his versatility," Ulbrich commented about Walker. "I think sometimes that superpower can be his kryptonite too, because he has an amazing aptitude to learn. He's an athlete that can do a lot of different things, but he has amazing football IQ.
“He's a coach's son. He's been raised with this game. And sometimes, as a coach, you get the right type of player, you just keep throwing things at him, because he can just handle it. And I'd really like him to get an opportunity to really master some stuff here before we start using the Swiss Army knife."
Certainly in Walker, Ulbrich and the Falcons see a player who can fill a number of attacking roles for them after he starts to find his feet. So despite trying his best to mold his game on Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons, Walker is keen to forge his own identity with gusto.
"My standards are high for myself," Walker declared after heading to the Falcons at 15. "That's just what I'm proud of, but me and Micah are two seperate people. Micah is Micah. But I am Jalon Walker, myself, and I do emulate him in some ways of just versatility and game, but I do think I have a different niche to myself."
Comparisons to arguably the game’s most valuable defensive player can shine too bright a spotlight on any rookie. Head coach Raheem Morris was certainly more minded to pump the brakes on unleashing any over exaggerated hype when it came to Walker.
"To compare him to that type of greatness, put that type of pressure on this young man would be unfair," Morris insisted. "I think you've got to let him come out and be the best version of himself, which I know he will because of who he is ... So, he'll have some Micah Parson-like features, and I'll let him determine what he can be when he gets to this league and gets to this level."
The Atlanta Falcons have used just five top-50 picks on defensive players in the previous seven drafts. They picked two (James Pearce No. 26) on Thursday night. Walker and Ulbrich have a chance to reshape the narrative attached to the Falcons defense in 2025.