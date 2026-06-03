What Drake London's New Contract Means for Falcons Moving Forward

The Atlanta Falcons made their first major financial bet on the next era of the franchise with their extension of Drake London . The star wide receiver was set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, worth $16.8 million, but his new deal will pay him north of $35 million until 2030.

The lucrative new deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in franchise history and the third-highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history – at least for now, which is precisely why the Falcons made the right decision by inking their receiver to a new deal.

London's deal ranks fifth among NFL receivers in guaranteed money and consumes roughly 11.7% of Atlanta's salary cap. As receiver contracts continue to explode, the Falcons may have secured one of the market's next bargains.

The wide receiver market is ballooning, highlighted by the new contracts for Seattle’s Jaxson Smith-Njigba ($42.15 million AAV), Ja’Marr Chase ($40.25), Justin Jefferson ($35), and CeeDee Lamb ($34) over the last few seasons. The market will be reset in short order when Rams wide receiver Puka Nakua signs his new deal, but London will likely see his rank on this list trend down with the future deals coming for the Saints’ Chris Olave and the Cowboys’ George Pickens.

The Falcons were wise to get ahead of this trend with a player who has overcome perpetual losing and quarterback uncertainty. He trends below the highest-paid players statistically, but London’s deal gives them a vision for the future, and they are paying him as much for what he’s been as what he will be.

London will turn 25 during training camp in July, and his new deal will expire in the offseason of the year he turns 29. The Falcons are paying for his prime years, and there is a good chance the best is yet to come from him.

He has been a solid player since they drafted him eighth overall in 2022, but he broke out in 2024. London finished with career highs across the board, tallying 100 receptions for 1,271 yards (fourth-most yards in the NFL that season) and nine touchdowns, but 2025 looked even better. The wide receiver looked unstoppable, recording 60 catches for 810 yards and six touchdowns over his first nine games. His All-Pro pace was only derailed by a PCL injury in Week 11, but he is back to full health in 2026.

Not only will his presence give whoever wins the quarterback battle this summer a blanket of security, but it will also give whoever ends up starting for this team over the next several seasons.

The only guarantee is that a healthy London is a bargain for the Falcons. As the relative price tag diminishes over the next several years, his playing style will age well. Instead of relying on athleticism or speed to create separation, he is about size, body positioning, and leverage. That should only improve as his experience grows, and if he receives better quarterback play.

As for the rest of the roster, the Falcons will have some decisions to make.

Running back Bijan Robinson is also considered a priority , and he could receive his new deal this summer, but tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. will also get consideration .

Robinson will reset the running back market, with his new deal coming somewhere north of $20 million per year. Pitts, meanwhile, could receive around $17 million per year, depending on how he plays on the franchise tag this season. If the Falcons retained all three players, it would cost them upwards of $75 million per year, or a quarter of the projected 2027 cap.

Given the Falcons' other annual needs, that number feels infeasible for three skill players.

Tua Tagovailoa is making the veteran minimum, but that number would explode next offseason if he wins the job and exceeds expectations this fall. Should that go the other way, Michael Penix Jr.’s rookie deal is quickly running out of runway, and a fifth-year decision that could cost upwards of $25-30 million is looming.

If they targeted a quarterback in that loaded draft class, it could alleviate some of those financial concerns, and those players would provide some ideal guard rails for a rookie.

But that is only part of what the Falcons will face , because center Ryan Neuzil, defensive lineman Zach Harrison, left guard Matthew Bergeron, safety Jessie Bates III, and linebacker Divine Deablo are all entering the final year of their respective deals. Not all of those players will be retained, but money will start getting tighter and tighter as more deals are signed.

The front office will debate the futures of Pitts, Robinson, and their quarterback room later, but London was the clearest decision of the group. With the wideout entering his prime, Atlanta is betting his best football is still ahead.

If that's true, this contract won't look expensive for very long.

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