Falcons Projected to Land 'Do-Everything' Defensive Star
The Atlanta Falcons desperately desire more edge rushing production. But maybe the team would be best suited adding a defender who can do a lot more than simply rush the passer.
That appears to be a growing sentiment in the days prior to the 2025 NFL Draft.
In his one and only NFL mock draft of the offseason, ESPN's Peter Schrager projected the Falcons to grab Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
"For the first time in four years, the Falcons will go defense in Round 1. Campbell is a do-everything linebacker who'll make an immediate impact. His 117 tackles were the most in a season for an Alabama player since DeMeco Ryans," wrote Schrager.
The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer made the same prediction for the Falcons at No. 15 overall in his mock draft Monday.
Edge rushers have overwhelmingly been the top choice for the Falcons in mock drafts this offseason. But behind these two mocks, Campbell appears to be emerging as more than just a dark horse possibility to Atlanta.
One could argue Schrager's prediction holds extra weight since he took only one opportunity to make a mock draft this offseason.
Iyer compared Campbell to former All-Pro Luke Kuechly and 2024 All-Pro Zack Baun. Interestingly, neither of those two linebackers ever posted more than 3.5 sacks in a season.
If Campbell has similar edge rushing production, he wouldn't fill Atlanta's most immediate need. The Falcons finished 2024 ranked 31st in sacks.
But Atlanta adding any kind of All-Pro play to its defense would obviously be terrific. Also, if the Falcons used Campbell in more edge rushing situations than Kuechly and Baun have had, there are reasons to believe Campbell will have more sacks.
"[Campbell] is a sideline-to-sideline run defender who tied for the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.52) for linebackers at the combine. He plays downhill, fills gaps and gets into the backfield between the tackles," ESPN's Steve Muench wrote. "Campbell is competitive at matching up with backs and tight ends in coverage. He breaks on the ball well and limits production after the catch.
"He is a relentless pass rusher and easily slips past running backs. He's quick, so he bends and closes well. Campbell can shoot his hands, get some push and get off blocks late."
Both big boards from ESPN and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah have Campbell ranked as the top linebacker in the 2025 class. Jeremiah rated Campbell No. 12 overall on his final big board while ESPN positioned him at No. 19.
Campbell underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum this offseason. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Campbell's recovery has been going well and that the linebacker expects to be ready for training camp.