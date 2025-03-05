Falcons Receive Unusual Encouragement to Target Former Rival's Defender
The Atlanta Falcons didn't exactly get the secondary upgrades they were hoping for when they signed veteran safety Justin Simmons last offseason. Simmons wasn't bad but also not the same player he was when an All-Pro with the Denver Broncos.
But that doesn't mean the Falcons couldn't use free agency again this offseason to continue their search for a dominant safety duo.
On 5, Atlantafalcons.com's Will McFadden argued that he likes the idea of the team targeting former Carolina Panthers safety Jordan Fuller.
"Raheem Morris, who coached Fuller from 2021-23 when he was the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator, knows exactly the kind of impact he can make. Fuller was a full-time starter for the Rams during their Super Bowl season in 2021, and he had the best year of his career while starting all 17 games for Morris in 2023," wrote McFadden.
"In four years with Los Angeles, Fuller started 48 games, including two in the postseason; he recorded 279 tackles, 17 pass defenses, 7 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles."
It's rare for a writer working for a team website to be so forthright about wanting to sign a free agent. Working for the team website, McFadden is an employee of the Falcons. His argument for why his own organization should sign Fuller could be used by the player's agent as leverage in contract negotiations.
But that doesn't make the fact Fuller could be a great fit for the Falcons any less true (actually, it makes it more so).
McFadden added that Fuller is "comfortable in zone coverage and works best as the deep safety." That would pair well with Bates, who is capable of lining up anywhere.
According to Pro Football Focus player grades, Fuller performed best in run defense and tackling last season. Based on the PFF grades, he's never been particularly great in coverage, and he posted his worst coverage grade for any season in 2024.
But Fuller fared better in Next Gen Stats. McFadden wrote that according to Next Gen Stats, Fuller forced a "tight-window" throw on 26.2% of passes into his territory, which was the second-highest rate among safeties in the entire NFL last year.
Fuller posted 54 combined tackles with one pass defense in nine games for the Panthers during 2024. He had 333 combined tackles, including two tackles for loss, 17 pass defenses and seven interceptions in four seasons with the Rams to begin his career.
Los Angeles selected him at No. 199 overall in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Fuller's best statistical season was in 2021 when he had 113 combined tackles and four pass defenses. He posted three interceptions as a rookie and three during his last year with the Rams in 2023.
Fuller joined the Panthers on a one-year deal last offseason. The Falcons would likely be able to land him on a similar short-term contract this spring.