Broncos Rule Out Veteran WR for Week 11 Matchup vs. Falcons
The Denver Broncos had a favorable looking injury report all week. But the team's injury report didn't appear as favorable for the Broncos after Friday's practice.
Denver ruled out three players for Week 11 despite the fact that all three fully practiced the entire week. One of those players was veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds.
The Broncos opened Reynolds' 21-day practice window Wednesday. With that move, Denver has three weeks to activate the receiver off injured reserve or he will remain on the IR for the remainder of the season.
Although Reynolds, who has been out since Week 5 because of a hand injury, was a full participant at Broncos practice Wednesday-Friday, he will not play Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons.
Reynolds has recorded 12 catches with 183 receiving yards and 1 touchdown this season. Last year, he had 40 receptions, 608 receiving yards and tied a career best with 5 touchdowns.
Similar to Reynolds, the Broncos have opened 21-day practice windows for linebacker Drew Sanders and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell the past couple weeks. But just like Reynolds, neither will play against Atlanta.
Sanders and Turner-Yell both fully practiced this week. Sanders is battling back from a torn Achilles he suffered in May. Turner-Yell is recovering from a knee injury.
Ironically, safety Brandon Jones, who was limited in practice all week, could still play versus the Falcons. The Broncos officially listed Jones as questionable on their Friday injury report.
Jones has posted 74 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss with 3 pass defenses and 1 interception this season. He hasn't missed a game, but he is dealing with an abdomen issue this week.
Safety P.J. Locke and defensive end Zach Allen were also on Denver's final injury report. But neither player had an injury designation, so they will be ready to go Sunday.
The Falcons will visit the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 11. Kickoff will occur at 4:05 pm ET.