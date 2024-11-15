Broncos Have Nearly Clean Bill of Health on Thursday Injury Report
The Denver Broncos have been one of the healthiest teams around the NFL this season. That's not going to change prior to the Week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Broncos only had six players on their injury report Thursday. Of those six players, five of them fully practiced.
Only safety Brandon Jones was limited, but he did practice in some capacity.
Jones was also limited in practice Wednesday. He is dealing with an abdomen injury. Defensive end Zach Allen was also limited in Wednesday's session, but he fully practiced Thursday.
The 26-year-old safety is in his first season with the Broncos. He has started all 10 games for Denver this season and is experiencing a career year with 74 combined tackles and 3 pass defenses.
The other players on Denver's injury report who fully practiced besides Allen were safety P.J. Locke, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, linebacker Drew Sanders and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell.
Reynolds hasn't played since Week 5 because of a hand injury. But the Broncos opened the veteran receiver's 21-day practice window this week.
He appears to be trending toward playing Sunday versus the Falcons. Reynolds has 12 catches for 183 yards and 1 touchdown in 5 games this season.
While the Broncos only had six players on their Thursday injury report, the Falcons injury report featured three times as many players. Of those 18 players, six of them didn't practice at all.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was a surprising addition to the Falcons injury report Thursday. Dealing with an Achilles issue, Mooney was limited Thursday.
Mooney has been a key contributor to Atlanta's offense this season. He has 46 receptions with 684 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.
His 5 scores have already set a new career high. He is on pace for a career best in yardage and is on track to finish just shy of his previous high-water mark in receptions.