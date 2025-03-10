Will Atlanta Falcons Regret Not Signing Josh Sweat?
The Atlanta Falcons are watching potential edge rusher free agent targets agree to contract with other teams on March 10.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Arizona Cardinals have a deal in place to sign edge rusher Josh Sweat to a four-year contract. The deal will be worth $76.4 million and include $41 million guaranteed.
Sweat will be able to sign the contract when the NFL's new league year officially begins at 4 pm ET on Wedneseday, March 12.
The full financial details of Sweat's contract are not yet available. From an average annual salary standpoint, the Cardinals are going to pay Sweat more than $19 million per season.
But that's not a ton of cash for a player that many pundits called the top edge rusher in free agency. Not only did NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal rank Sweat his No. 1 edge rusher in free agency, but the No. 5 overall player available beginning on March 10.
"Sweat has played like a plus starter for nearly his entire seven-year career with the Eagles. He seems likely to leave after taking a pay cut before the 2024 season," wrote Rosenthal.
The Falcons don't have a lot of salary cap space this offseason. But the organization did create more room for free agents with a restructured contract for left tackle Jake Matthews and the release of Grady Jarrett in the 24 hours prior to the start of the legal tampering period on March 10.
Why weren't the Falcons more serious players for Sweat? It's difficult to say.
For one, maybe they were. It's not clear in real time how close teams get to signing players that ultimately land elsewhere. We don't even know if the Falcons engaged with Sweat. Perhaps they did.
What we do know, though, is the Falcons need help at edge rusher. Picking one in the first round is a start, but adding veteran insurance would be nice too.
If the Falcons land Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson in a trade or make a splash for Joey Bosa in free agency, then not signing Sweat will be forgotten.
But right now, with free agency at full throttle, and the Falcons allowing edge rushers to fly off the board to other teams, it's worth wondering if general manager Terry Fontenot will regret not being more aggressive early in the tampering period.