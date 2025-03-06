Atlanta Falcons Get Lifeline From Bengals, Trey Hendrickson
The Atlanta Falcons will not be trading for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The Raiders and Crosby agreed to a three-year, $106.5 million extension Wednesday.
But a new potential edge rusher trade target has emerged just a day later -- Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the Bengals have given Hendrickson permission to seek a trade this offseason.
Hendrickson started his career in the NFC South with the New Orleans Saints. But since leaving the division four years ago, Hendrickson has become one of the more underrated edge rushers in the league.
Hendrickson has posted at least 14 sacks in three of the past four seasons. In 2024, he tied his career high with 17.5 sacks, leading the league in the category.
Over the past two seasons, Hendrickson has posted 35 sacks. That's more than edge rushers T.J. Watt or Myles Garrett, who are widely regarded as the two best (along with Crosby) edge rushers in the league.
Hendrickson also had 46 combined tackles, including 19 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback hits, six pass defenses and two forced fumbles in 17 games last season. He's made the Pro Bowl four consecutive seasons and finally earned a first-team All-Pro nomination for the first time in 2024.
Furthermore, Hendrickson finished second in the AP Defensive Player of the Year voting for last season.
The Falcons badly need an upgrade at edge rusher after finishing 2024 ranked 31st in the league in sacks. Many draft pundits expect the Falcons to target an edge rusher at No. 15 overall in the first round, but the team could also use the addition of a veteran edge rusher through free agency or a trade.
Hendrickson is due to make $16 million during the final year of his contract in 2025. He's about to hit the trade market, though, because the Bengals don't appear capable of meeting his contract demands while also keeping wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported "there will be a lot of interest" from teams looking to acquire Hendrickson. That likely makes a Hendrickson trade to Atlanta a pipe dream.
The Falcons don't have a lot of draft capital to offer for Hendrickson or cap space to sign Hendrickson to a lucrative big deal.
But it's not out of the realm of possibility if the Falcons could structure a new deal for Hendrickson with fewer cap dollars alloted to 2025. The Falcons could also offer 2026 draft picks in any potential trade for the edge rusher.
With the Bengals top edge rusher, the Falcons should at least do their due diligence. Hendrickson could transform the Atlanta defense immediately.