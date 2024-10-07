Justin Simmons Makes Bold Claim of Atlanta Falcons Teammate Jessie Bates
The Atlanta Falcons have one of, if not the best, safety tandems in the NFL. Their four-time second-team All-Pro safety, Justin Simmons, says his teammate he aligns alongside every game is playing at an NFL Defensive Player of the Year caliber level.
“Jessie (Bates) is playing at DPOY level right now. Want to make sure what he did on Thursday night isn’t being swept under the rug because of that outstanding ending from Red and the O. He’s him,” Simmons said.
In Thursday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, three-time second-team All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III proved to be a force worthy of that title as he led the team with eight total tackles while forcing fumbles.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
More importantly, the Bucs offense was looking to chew down the clock and kick a field goal in Atlanta territory with less than three minutes in the fourth quarter. However, Bates III ‘Peanut Punched’ the ball out of Bucky Irving's hands, and linebacker Kaden Elliss recovered to negate a potential scoring drive.
If Tampa Bay had scored any points on that possession, the offense’s final drive would have been significantly more difficult as they would have needed a touchdown rather than a game-tying field goal from Younghoe Koo.
All season long, the 27-year-old Wake Forest alum has made clutch plays; he is among second in the in forced fumbles.
While he only has one interception in the year, you would be hard-pressed to find an interception that mattered more. His pick of Jalen Hunt halted a potential game-winning field goal on the Philadelphia Eagles’ final drive. His elite football IQ and range from the safety position enabled him to understand the play call and close down and make the game-saving play.
However, Simmons is still trying to beat him in one specific defensive category. “Still ain’t letting him beat me in INTs this year,” Simmons said.
As of now, the two are tied in said department. Moving forward, the ‘iron sharpens iron’ concept will be in full effect in Atlanta’s deep middle of the defense.
Not only will Simmons and Bates III make each other better, but their impact on the Falcons' defense will continue to grow on the team.