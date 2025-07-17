Former Chiefs WR Throws Atlanta Falcons a Lifeline
The Atlanta Falcons appear to have the weapons to help quarterback Michael Penix Jr. breakout during his second NFL season. But that doesn't mean the Falcons should shut down the possibility of making another addition to a skilled position.
An intriguing potential target at wide receiver became available this week.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday the Kansas City Chiefs waived veteran wideout Justyn Ross. The Chiefs parted ways with Ross after the receiver requested to be released.
Ross received considerable hype entering the NFL for an undrafted free agent in 2022. That's because during his first college season at Clemson, he averaged 21.7 yards per reception with nine touchdowns. Ross finished his college career with 20 touchdowns and a 15.1 yards per catch average in 39 games.
But Ross didn't play as an NFL rookie because of foot surgery and then he served a six-game suspension in 2023 because of an arrest.
Last year, the Chiefs waived Ross during training camp and then brought him back on their practice squad.
In 12 NFL games, Ross has six catches for 53 yards in his career. He had just one target and zero receptions in two games last year.
Ross doesn't present an obvious upgrade over any of Atlanta's top three receivers. He might not even make the Falcons roster.
But it wouldn't hurt to give the former Clemson playmaker a training camp opportunity. In college, Ross played both along the outside and in the slot. The Falcons have a lot of bodies at receiver this offseason but could use more quality depth at both receiver spots.
Drake London is again expected to lead the Falcons in receiving during 2025. Darnell Mooney had an underrated 2024 campaign and will return as the team's No. 2 wideout while Ray-Ray McCLoud III will receive opportunities in the slot.
The Falcons have 10 other receivers on their offseason roster as well -- KhaDarel Hodge, Casey Washington, Jamal Agnew, Chris Blair, Dylan Drummond, Nick Nash, Jesse Matthews, Makai Polk David Sills V, and Quincy Skinner Jr.
Obviously, the Falcons also still have Kyle Pitts at tight end. In a perfect world, Pitts will be the team's No. 2 or 3 target in the passing game this fall. Running back Bijan Robinson should be heavily involved in the Falcons aerial attack as well.