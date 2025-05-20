Falcons Third-Year Defensive Starter Still Flying Under the Radar
Anybody who follows the Atlanta Falcons has to know by now how vital linebacker Kaden Elliss has been to the team's defense the past couple seasons. But nationally, Elliss appears to still be fighting for respect.
At least that's what Bleacher Report's Matt Holder argued Monday when he named Elliss as Atlanta's "best-kept secret" entering 2025 OTAs.
"According to Pro Football Focus, Kaden led his position with 43 total pressures (five sacks) on 156 pass-rush snaps," Holder wrote. "Additionally, he earned a 70.3 PFF run defense grade and ranked 11th with 52 ‘defensive stops’.
"It feels like the Idaho product is destined to follow in his father’s (Luther) footsteps and earn a Pro Bowl bid soon."
Elliss has yet to earn a Pro Bowl bid. But that might be due to factors completely out of his control.
The linebacker hasn't played in front of a national audience much with the Falcons. Furthermore, he was on a bad unit last season, which doesn't help any defender's reputation in the NFL.
Without Elliss, though, the Falcons could have been far worse defensively during 2024. He posted a career-best 151 combined tackles, including eight tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits last season. He also had five sacks, three pass defenses and his first career interception.
He's not a one-hit wonder either. Elliss had 122 combined tackles with 11 tackles for loss in 2023. With the New Orleans Saints during 2022, he had seven sacks and 10 quarterback hits.
Elliss recorded at least 10 tackles in nine of Atlanta's last 11 games last season. He also had at least one sack in four of the final six regular season games to end 2024.
If Elliss plays like that in Atlanta's five primetime matchups this season, he's not going to be a secret for much longer.