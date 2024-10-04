Kirk Cousins Historic in Falcons Win vs. Buccaneers, Still 'Scratching the Surface'
Kirk Cousins entered the Atlanta Falcons locker room, where he was first embraced by owner Arthur Blank. The 36-year-old quarterback took a few steps forward, faced the room and uttered three words that electrified the group in front of him.
"You like that?" Cousins yelled, a nod to his oft-hailed phrase coined Oct. 25, 2015, after mounting a 24-point comeback to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Lightning struck twice.
Cousins was moments removed from guiding the Falcons to a 36-30 overtime victory over the Buccaneers on Thursday night inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
He was a few additional moments removed from leading a nine-play, 46-yard drive in just over a minute to set up kicker Younghoe Koo's game-tying 52-yard field goal at the end of regulation.
On a broader scale, Cousins had just delivered a performance fit for the four-year, $180 million contract he signed in the spring -- one that etched his name into Atlanta's record books.
"That's classic Kirko right there," receiver Drake London said postgame. "I'm glad we got to see it tonight, and I'm happy he pulled out the win."
At halftime, Cousins was 21-of-28 for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He'd already set a new season-high in passing yards when former Falcons signal caller Matt Ryan was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during the break.
Upon returning from the locker room, Cousins went to work -- and topped one of Ryan's records in the process.
Cousins completed 42-of-58 passes for 509 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. He set a new franchise record in completions and passing yards, the latter of which bested Ryan's mark of 503 yards against the Carolina Panthers in 2016. The former broke Matt Schaub's 39 completions in 2019.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said postgame he believes Cousins still has plenty more to accomplish.
"It's okay," Morris said with a smile. "We're just scratching the surface with him."
In the fourth quarter and overtime, Cousins proved particularly effective. He completed 17-of-22 passes for 239 yards, leading game-tying and game-winning drives.
Cousins' final pass of the night was one of his best. It was low and outside, right where receiver KhaDarel Hodge needed to avoid the closing coverage of cornerback Zyon McCollum.
Hodge made the catch for five yards. He turned and ran for 40 more, not stopping until he crossed the goal line. Much of the roster swarmed him in the endzone.
Cousins started in his pursuit. He quickly pivoted to his left, searching for Morris. The two embraced. For Morris, the overall theme from Thursday night is growth.
Not only in Atlanta's history books, but in Cousins's relationship with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, his trust in his surgically repaired Achilles and his comfort within an offense full of new faces.
"Just confidence, going out there, and his game is getting better every single week," Morris said about what Cousins showed Thursday. "That's what he's been doing since he came back. He's coming off a significant injury, and I've watched him get better every single week.
"Every single week it's been better, whether it's been explosive, execution, whether it's just a rhythm and routine with him and Zac and our offensive staff. It's just getting better and better. That is what happened today."
The Falcons failed to score an offensive touchdown in last week's 26-24 win over the New Orleans Saints. In the previous three games entering Thursday, Cousins passed between 230 and 241 yards. Atlanta's aerial attack was impotent, as was its overall offense.
But against Tampa Bay, the unit was anything but.
The Falcons converted a season-high six third downs while going 2-of-3 on fourth down. Atlanta recorded 28 first downs, topping its previous best of 22. The team finished with 550 net yards of offense -- its most since Week 15 of 2016 -- after entering the night with no games above 385 yards.
Four different Falcons had at least six receptions, with London leading the charge at 12 receptions for 154 yards and a score. Receiver Darnell Mooney had nine catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while tight end Kyle Pitts set season highs with seven grabs for 88 yards. Slot receiver Ray-Ray McCloud added six catches for 66 yards.
Atlanta has boasted such versatile weaponry all season. It finally clicked Thursday -- which Cousins views as an integral piece in the unit's development.
"I think we spread it around," Cousins said. "I think that's how we're built, is to get a lot of people involved. We have a lot of trust in several skill-position players. It was pretty heavy drop back, spread it around, and I was proud of the way guys fought, made plays, got open, caught difficult catches.
"We took another step tonight."
Atlanta ran 81 plays, 58 of which were passes. Both set season highs by considerable margins -- and helped the offense do the same in several statistical categories.
"I think the key is we got more at-bats," Cousins said. "We had some games this season we’ve had 50-some plays, so 30 more plays. That's like another third of a game. It just gives you more chances to spread it around, get guys involved, be productive.
"We talked about, we’ve got to be on the field to have offensive production. To be on the field, we need to be avoiding penalties, converting third downs. We still fought against penalties all game long, but I felt like we were able to be on the field more, which made a difference."
Atlanta scored touchdowns on four of its 11 drives and settled for field goal attempts on five others. Toss in Cousins' interception in a desperate try on 4th and 15 during the penultimate drive, and the Falcons punted just once -- thanks largely due to Cousins and the passing brigade.
Morris described Cousins' performance as "outstanding," both overall and on the game-winning drive. It's a level Hodge knew Cousins was at from the start.
"I was on the sideline when I wasn’t in, so I started watching the show myself," Hodge said. "I was like, ‘Oh he hot tonight,’ and I said, ‘They let him get in the groove.’ He got in the groove and I didn’t know he was at 500 [yards], but congrats to Kirk, he took over tonight and that’s big time."
The Falcons now stand atop the NFC South, not only surviving a difficult five-game stretch but coming out better for it. Cousins said he's pleased with 3-2, and winning Thursday night makes the long weekend more enjoyable.
But Atlanta's journey to snapping a six-year playoff drought is still in its infancy. After the mini-bye, the Falcons cap off a three-week voyage through the division with a road trip to Charlotte, where the Carolina Panthers await at 4:25 p.m. next Sunday.
That, however, is a conversation for next week. For now, Cousins is focused on treasuring Thursday night -- from swag surfing and iconic quotes to setting franchise records in just his fifth game as a Dirty Bird.
"We’ve got so much football left, so we've given ourselves a little bit of a wind at our back, given ourselves a step in the right direction," Cousins said. "Now we’ve got to build on that. But so much football ahead.
"You're going to enjoy these two, three days, and then get right back to work and keep your foot on the gas, because when you let up, it can hurt you. Looking forward to that challenge ahead."