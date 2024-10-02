Falcons to Induct Matt Ryan into Ring of Honor vs. Buccaneers
The Atlanta Falcons currently have 13 names hanging inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, signifying each individual's status as a member of the team's Ring of Honor.
During Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons will unveil No. 14.
Atlanta is set to induct quarterback Matt Ryan into its Ring of Honor. Ryan will become the second signal caller in the group, joining Steve Bartkowski.
The 39-year-old Ryan started under center for the Falcons from 2008-21 before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March 2022. Ryan is Atlanta's all-time leading passer in every major category, and he finished his NFL career with 62,792 passing yards and 381 touchdowns, each ranking top 10 in NFL history.
But perhaps most importantly, Ryan was a leader and icon as the face of Atlanta's franchise. He played long enough to work alongside those who once cheered him on from the Georgia Dome stands, including Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Jarrett remembers being middle school-aged and watching Ryan run the organization. The two ultimately played together for seven years, during which Ryan won an MVP, took the Falcons to the Super Bowl and grew his family with his wife, Sarah.
Watching the tail end of Ryan's career unfold is an experience Jarrett relished.
"Just a guy I truly admire and I'm grateful I got to spend time with him and learn things from him," Jarrett said. "A guy who, no matter whether it was good, bad or indifferent, his preparation was the same every week. He demanded the most out of his teammates.
"He took a lot of hits physically, or whether it was words and stuff like that, and showed up and did his thing every time -- never complained."
In his life after football, Ryan is on television with CBS. He's served as a color commentator and studio host and recently made an appearance on ESPN's ManningCast.
The biggest question facing Ryan is whether his future holds a stop in Canton, Ohio, the home of the NFL Hall of Fame. Ryan said after retiring in April that it's out of his control, but it's something he and the Falcons believe he deserves.
That, however, is a conversation for another day.
For now, the focus is on Ryan, the Falcons and creating a ceremony fit to honor an integral piece to Atlanta's 21st century history.
"I'm super excited for him," Jarrett said. "Nobody deserves it more than him. He's definitely one of the best quarterbacks for this organization and I'm grateful to say I was his teammate for a lot of years."