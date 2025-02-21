New AFC Team Projected as Best Fit for Falcons' Kirk Cousins
It's been previously stated, but it's worth repeating. The more interested parties there are for quarterback Kirk Cousins, the better for the Atlanta Falcons.
On Feb. 20, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin named the three best fits for Cousins this offseason. Unsurprisingly, he identified the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, two teams who have been linked to Cousins throughout this offseason.
But for his third best fit, Benjamin selected a team that hasn't been popularized as a possible destination for Cousins -- the Indianapolis Colts.
The Browns and Jets appear to be the two most likely suitors for Cousins. But with the Colts mentioned, Cousins' possible suitors list is at nine teams.
In addition to the Browns, Jets and Colts, pundits have named the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders as potential Cousins destinations.
The number of suitors could drive the trade price up for the quarterback. But most importantly, it increases the likelihood that the Falcons are able to trade Cousins this offseason. Anything in return for the quarterback, especially in a year where Atlanta has a depleted set of draft capital, would be terrific.
It's important to note, though, that Benjamin does not anticipate the Colts being a trade suitor for Cousins. In his article, Benjamin was working under the assumption that the Falcons will release the veteran quarterback.
He also wasn't particularly complimentary of what Cousins could bring to the table in NFL free agency.
"Benched for Michael Penix Jr. late in 2024, Cousins was meant to be the missing piece for a playoff contender in Atlanta, but he proved unusually streaky coming off a torn Achilles," Benjamin wrote. "Another year removed from the injury might help him rediscover his touch, but it's safe to wonder how much juice he has left in his arm.
"More steady than spectacular during a six-year run with the Minnesota Vikings, he's at least likely to come at a discount, given the Falcons will be absorbing a hefty price if/when they release him."
If NFL teams agree with this analysis, then Cousins might not have a trade market at all. Especially when he possesses a no-trade clause, and teams know they could land the quarterback cheaply if he's released because of the money the Falcons still owe him.
It will only take one team to feel differently, though, and the possibility of a trade happening is greater if there are more teams interested in Cousins.