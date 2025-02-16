Kirk Cousins Trade Buzz Remains for Pair of AFC Foes
A Kirk Cousins trade still seems like a long shot for the Atlanta Falcons. But buzz that a trade could materialize isn't going away.
On Feb. 13, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox included Cousins on his 2025 NFL offseason trade block big board. Knox named a pair of AFC teams -- the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets -- potential suitors for Cousins.
The Browns have been linked to Cousins through rumors since the beginning of January. A potential Cousins trade to the Jets has been gaining steam in the middle of February.
"Cleveland could be an ideal landing spot for the 36-year-old. The Browns need a QB, and Kevin Stefanski coached Cousins for two years with the Minnesota Vikings," wrote Knox.
"Cousins could also be a fit for the Jets, who will likely need a new bridge quarterback once they make the split with Rodgers official."
Cousins' connection to Jets senior football adviser Rick Spielman is the main reason why a trade to New York could make sense. Spielman was the Minnesota Vikings general manager who signed Cousins to the league's first fully guaranteed contract.
As Knox explained, the Jets are going to need a quarterback this offseason with their plan to move on from Aaron Rodgers.
Cousins possesses a no-trade clause in his contract. Therefore, he doesn't have to accept a trade to any place, especially organizations as dysfunctional as the Browns and Jets.
But perhaps those previous relationships with Spielman or Stefanski could help encourage Cousins to want to land in either New York or Cleveland.
Cousins sure seems to want to leave Atlanta. Since the NFL's Pro Bowl Games, he revealed in an interview with NFL Network that he finished the regular season with a shoulder and elbow injury that was not previously disclosed. Cousins seemed to suggest that was what led to his downturn in play that eventually cause the Falcons to bench the veteran in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr.
Since then, Cousins has refused to do other interviews with the media.
The Falcons signed Cousins to a 4-year, $180 million contract last offseason. $90 million in the deal is guaranteed.
Atlanta's organization expressed the idea of keeping Cousins as a backup at the beginning of the offseason. But he would be the most expensive backup signal caller in the league. Cousins also appears ready to cause more trouble than what he's worth.
So, finding a trade partner is likely at the top of Atlanta's offseason wish list before the start of NFL free agency.