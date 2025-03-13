Former Falcons' Brian Finneran Lights up Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons still have a big offseason decision to make with quarterback Kirk Cousins. If he is on the team's roster on Sunday evening, then the Falcons owe him a $10 million roster bonus.
It's a bonus the team would surely prefer not to pay to a backup quarterback.
But while the Falcons weigh their options with Cousins over the next few days, at least the drama surrounding the veteran has died down.
Well, at least it had died down.
On March 12, former Falcons wide receiver and sports radio host Brian Finneran put the quarterback on blast for how Cousins handled his injured shoulder and elbow in November.
"ARM BROKE!! OUCH!! Kirk, 'I'm fine nothing to see here!!' Finneran wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
"After the season, 'I was hurt after that hit in New Orleans??'"
Finneran then concluded his tweet by calling Cousins a, "punk ass."
Finneran's criticism of Cousins isn't necessarily anything new. But it's the first time the opinion has come so loudly from a player who spent more than a decade in the league. Finneran played nine seasons for the Falcons from 2000-10.
Notably, he spent two full seasons on injured reserve in 2006 and 2007 but battled back to play in all 16 games during 2008. During that season, he caught 21 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown from rookie quarterback Matt Ryan.
Clearly, Finneran knows a thing or two about dealing with injuries in the NFL.
Still, it's not shocking that Cousins hid his shoulder and elbow injuries until the offseason. The veteran quarterback revealed on Feb. 4 during an interview with NFL Network's Good Morning, Football that he dealt with shoulder and elbow issues in his throwing arm after Nov. 10.
"Nobody is perfect in this league. We're never feeling 100%," Cousins told Erdahl. "[The achilles] didn't really affect me too much. But then against the Saints, got hit pretty good in my right shoulder and elbow. From there, kind of dealing with that was something I was working through.
"Just never could really get it to where I wanted it. Now that the season, you have the time and energy to say, 'Ok, let's get the right ankle back, let's get the right shoulder back, let's get the elbow back.' And if we can do that, feel like I have a new life ahead of me in pro football."
Cousins felt the pressure to be available and perform for the Falcons before playing even one snap because of the selection of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall last spring.
If Cousins was hurt, it was head coach Raheem Morris' job to recognize a healthy Penix was a better option than a banged up Cousins. It's not Cousins' job to make excuses.
Cousins didn't do that ... well, he waited until February to anyway.