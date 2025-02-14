Falcons Trade Pitch Sends Kirk Cousins to New AFC Destination
The most logical landing spot for Kirk Cousins in a trade this offseason appears to be an NFL team that won't be able to acquire a top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. But Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron threw that logic out the window while pitching a new potential trade destination for the Atlanta Falcons quarterback.
Cameron named the Tennessee Titans, who sit at the top of the 2025 draft board, a possible landing spot for Cousins through a trade.
"One team to keep an eye on would be the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft," Cameron wrote. "With numerous needs, the idea of selecting a QB at the top of the draft has been met with some contention.
"The idea that the Titans could possibly trade back to gather more draft capital or select a “generational talent” – presumably not of the quarterback variety – has become the prevailing sentiment around NFL circles."
Cameron mentioned that Titans head coach Brian Callahan benched Will Levis this past season because of poor play. The second-year head coach could prefer more stability with a veteran such as Cousins in 2025.
As it will be with any potential Cousins trade, the biggest obstacle in the deal is the quarterback's no-trade clause. Cameron questioned whether Cousins would sign off on a deal to an organization that earned the No. 1 pick in 2025.
Cameron noted, though, that Cousins would be going to a "fairly winnable division" in the AFC South. That division is viewed similarly to how the NFC South was last year, which could have played a role in Cousins wanting to sign with the Falcons last March.
The PFF analyst said nothing about the compensation the Falcons could receive in return for Cousins. But the mere mention of another potential trade destination for Cousins should thrill Atlanta fans.
The most likely path forward for the Falcons still seems to be a Cousins release. The quarterback reportedly hasn't spoken to the Falcons since the end of the season and has refused to do media interviews since revealing he dealt with a shoulder and elbow injury during the second half of 2024.
He doesn't sound like a quarterback who is going to waive his no-trade clause.
But the more teams interested in acquiring Cousins, the more likely there will be a place he would like to be traded. Then, the Falcons could land something in return for the veteran quarterback.
Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta last offseason. The team benched him in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. on Dec. 17 after he lost four of the previous five games.
Cousins went 7-7 as Atlanta's starter with a 66.9% completion percentage and 7.7 yards per attempt average in 2024. He also had 18 touchdowns and led the NFL with 16 interceptions.