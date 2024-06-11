Falcons Ripped for Offseason Move that 'Will Look the Worst' in 3 Years
The Atlanta Falcons fans seem to have moved on from the controversial decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. after signing Kirk Cousins to a big contract. But some national pundits have not.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay blasted the Falcons for the choice to pick Penix at No. 8 overall. Kay ranked the decision No. 1 on a list of offseason moves that "will look the worst" in three years.
"The Atlanta Falcons made one of the biggest head-scratching decisions of not only the 2024 offseason, but of all time by drafting Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall just weeks after coming to terms on a blockbuster contract with Kirk Cousins," wrote Kay.
"The Penix choice was controversial enough in a vacuum, as the Falcons severely reached for a 24-year-old signal-caller riddled with red flags and injury concerns at No. 8 overall."
Kay continued:
"Even if Penix does stay healthy and can translate his game to the pros, he may not get a chance to display prove himself on Sundays until he's nearly 30 years old."
"With Cousins inking a massive four-year, $180 million contract—$100 million of which is guaranteed—the Falcons already had their quarterback issues ironed out and paid a king's ransom for that privilege. There's now a chance for an unnecessary quarterback controversy and rift in relationships that could set the organization back considerably."
Kay isn't wrong with some of his points, but he's hardly the first to make this argument. Falcons fans are probably a little tired of hearing about the negatives with drafting Penix, especially Kay's last point about a potential rift in the team's quarterback room.
By all accounts at offseason workouts, Cousins has emerged as a leader for the Falcons offense with Penix learning while taking snaps with the second-team offense. Any initial bad feelings from Cousins about being upset over the team drafting his successor seems to have fallen by the wayside.
Penix not playing for Atlanta until he's 30 years old is also getting to be a tired narrative.
Penix turned 24 last month, which means he will be 28 if he assumes the Falcons starting role behind center after Cousins' contract expires. But it's hardly a guarantee Cousins stays four years in Atlanta.
Cousins' cap hit will skyrocket to $57.5 million in 2026 and his dead cap number will be only $25 million. The dead cap penalty drops in half the following year to $12.5 million if the Falcons release him ahead of the 2027 season.
The Falcons could easily move on from Cousins after two or three years.
That's likely what will happen, which is probably why Cousins was initially upset about the Penix selection. But he doesn't appear to be anymore, and the Falcons will probably know what they have in Penix well before he turns 30.
If it's a franchise quarterback, the decision to draft him will not be one of the worst moves of the 2024 offseason.