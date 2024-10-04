Watch: Kirk Cousins's Iconic Catch Phrase as Falcons Locker Room Goes Wild
Atlanta Falcons fans have been waiting. Waiting for quarterback Kirk Cousins to mutter, "You like that."
Cousins was yelling the phrase Thursday night.
The official NFL X (formerly Twitter) account posted video of Cousins in the Falcons locker room after the team's 36-30 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
At first, the video features a calm Cousins, hugging Falcons owner Arthur Blank. But once he sees his teammates waiting for him in the locker room, the quarterback yelled, "You like that!"
His teammates then sprayed water all over the locker room while jumping around their quarterback.
"You like that" has been Cousins' catch phrase since October 2015. In Week 7, Cousins led the then Washington Redskins to their largest comeback in franchise history to beat, ironically, the Buccaneers 31-30.
At one point, the Redskins trail 24-0 in the game.
Running into the locker room after that contest, full of excitement, Cousins yelled to a reporter, "You like that." It's been his phrase ever since then.
There was plenty to like for Falcons fans Thursday night. Cousins broke the team's single-game passing yards record with 509 yards. He also threw 4 touchdowns, including the game-winning score in overtime.
The Falcons trailed by three late in regulation. But the defense kept the Buccaneers off the board twice in the final five minutes. Cousins then had just enough time to orchastrate a game-tying field goal drive to force overtime.
Although fans are going to remember the game-winning touchdown and Cousins' stat line, his most impressive feat of the night was his last throw of regulation. He completed a 14-yard pass to Drake London to move into more realistic field-goal range. With no timeouts and the clock ticking under five seconds, Cousins then hurried the offense to the line of scrimmage and spiked the ball with one second remaining.
Just an incredible night from Cousins. And yeah, we do like that.