NFL Insider Compares Russell Wilson's Broncos Departure to Falcons-Kirk Cousins
Quarterback Kirk Cousins may have lost his job. But unfortunately for the Atlanta Falcons, the reality is Cousins still holds a lot of the leverage with how his future will go.
At least that's what NFL Network's Tom Pelissero argued this week.
Pelissero compared Cousins' current situation with the Falcons to Russell Wilson's previous deal with the Denver Broncos.
“You might remember year ago right about this time, we were talking about a former Pro Bowl quarterback in his mid-thirties getting benched at a time that he had a bunch of fully guaranteed money left and a no-trade clause on his contract," Pelissero said. "At this point, Kirk Cousins can only hope that his career from this point follows the path of Russell Wilson.”
In retrospect, Wilson played much better last year than Cousins did this season. Wilson threw 26 touchdowns versus 8 interceptions with the Broncos in 2023. Cousins had more interceptions (9) in his final five starts with the Falcons than Wilson had the entire 2023 campaign.
But the narratives are similar. A year ago, Wilson appeared "over the hill" after two disappointing seasons with the Broncos.
Yes, he got another opportunity to start this season. But the Broncos had to release Wilson, and the Pittsburgh Steelers were then able to sign him to a league minimum contract because Denver was already paying him for the 2024 season.
Cousins could follow the same path. His contract includes a no-trade clause, which Pelissero argued will make Atlanta's efforts to trade Cousins "complicated."
Furthermore, if Cousins is on Atlanta's roster on March 26, he will receive another $10 million fully guaranteed. As it is, he will the Falcons will pay him a fully guaranteed salary of $27.5 million in 2025.
Pelissero said that, more than likely, the Falcons will release Cousins between March 12-15. That will allow them to consider Cousins a post-June 1 release, which will spread out his $65 million dead cap hit over the course of the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Cousins would then be able to sign a veteran minimum contract to make him a more appealing option in free agency. That's what Wilson did with the Steelers.
Falcons fans are likely hoping that another team is desperate enough at quarterback to trade for Cousins. At least then, the Falcons could receive something in return for the disaster that was signing the veteran signal caller.
Yes, Cousins could receive another chance to start in 2025. The possibility is even likely given the quarterback play for some of the bad teams around the league.
But Pelissero predicted that chance to come after Cousins signs as a free agent, not a trade from the Falcons.