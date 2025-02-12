Kirk Cousins' Vikings Connection Could Give Falcons Potential Trade Option
One of the top priorities for the Atlanta Falcons early this offseason is to find a trade partner for quarterback Kirk Cousins. A new destination may have surfaced over Super Bowl weekend.
FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported the New York Jets plan to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Well, it just so happens that former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, who brought Cousins to Minnesota, now works for the Jets.
ESPN's Rich Cimini discussed the Spielman-Cousins relationship in an article on Feb. 9.
"Cousins is an interesting possibility because his former Vikings GM, Rick Spielman, is now the Jets' senior football adviser. He'd be cost-effective. The Falcons are on the hook for his $27.5 million base salary (guaranteed), so the Jets would have to pay only the veterans minimum, roughly $1.2 million," wrote Cimini.
"The Jets will need to be in a cap-conscious mode. Releasing or trading Rodgers will result in $49 million in dead cap charges. That can be spread over two years if they designate him as a June 1 cut, which they can execute at the start of the league year March 12."
Unfortunately for the Falcons, the scenario Cimini suggested where Cousins is a fit with the Jets is one where Atlanta has already released the quarterback. This is an example as to why it could be very difficult for the Falcons to find a trade suitor for Cousins. Teams realize they could land him for less money without giving up draft compensation.
Cousins isn't exactly playing good soldier for the Falcons either.
That's the bad news. But the good news is Cousins is at least getting some kind of chatter in the days after the Super Bowl. If he's not in demand at all, then the Falcons have zero chance of trading him before free agency.
Pundits have previously suggested other AFC teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns as potential trade destinations for Cousins. But neither seem very realistic. The Steelers have other quarterback options such as Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and now potentially Rodgers. Meanwhile, the Browns appear tied to DeShaun Watson for another season.
The Jets would likely prefer adding Cousins as a free agent rather than through a trade. But Spielman once signed Cousins to the league's first fully guaranteed contract. Maybe Spielman could over-pursue Cousins again.
The Falcons can at least dream about the possibility.