Falcons' Kirk Cousins Projected to be Among Best 2025 Trade Pieces
Although he had his team limping into the bye week, quarterback Kirk Cousins is a big reason why the Atlanta Falcons sit in first place of the NFC South heading into Thanksgiving. But that apparently isn't enough to save him from trade rumors.
Bleacher Report's David Kenyon ranked his top 7 trade pieces for the 2025 offseason on Saturday. Cousins landed on the list at No. 7.
"Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the eighth overall pick of the 2024 draft, is considered the future of the Atlanta Falcons. But what's the timeline?" Kenyon asked.
"Atlanta made the biggest splash in free agency last offseason, adding Kirk Cousins on a four-year, $180 million contract. However, the Falcons selected Penix one month later. They clearly plan on having him take control of the team at some point, which typically happens in short order with top-10 picks.
"The bright side for Atlanta is that it currently stands atop the NFC South with a playoff bid looking likely. In such a bad division—one that doesn't project to improve much by 2025—why rush to make changes?
"On the other hand, why be scared of unleashing Penix if the staff believes he's ready? Cousins has a $40 million cap number next season, but he's still effective enough to have a legitimate trade market."
Kenyon added that what the Falcons choose to do at quarterback will be one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2025 offseason.
Cousins has played extremely well in most of Atlanta's wins this season. But when he hasn't played well, the Falcons have often lost.
Of course, that's pretty much the norm for every quarterback in the NFL.
Cousins is tied for the NFL lead with 3 fourth-quarter comebacks. He has completed 68.1% of his passes with 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He has also averaged 7.8 yards per attempt, which is his best average since 2020.
Cousins' 4-year, $180 million contract has a potential out after the 2025 season. Yes, the Falcons can trade him next offseason, but that could lead to the team dedicating a large sum of their salary cap to Cousins depending on the terms of the trade.
Cousins' dead cap hit next season is a whopping $65 million. But that drops to $25 million in 2026 and then $12.5 million in 2027.
There's little debate that Cousins is a potential trade chip. But all that really says is he has value on the trade market. That doesn't mean the Falcons will have any interest in shopping him.
When the 36-year-old quarterback signed with the Falcons, it really appeared to be a 2-year deal with the potential for longer depending on his level of play. To me, nothing has happened this season to change that plan.