QB Kirk Cousins Spills Truth on His Falcons Job Security
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins will visit his former team in the Minnesota Vikings during Week 14. But Cousins appears a lot more concerned with how he's going to respond to arguably the worst performance of his career than his next opponent.
The veteran quarterback admitted to reporters Wednesday that there have been numerous times in his career where he was nearly through playing football. Cousins implied he faces another one of those occasions in Week 14.
"It’s kind of been a deal where, this league and football and my journey, it always kicks you down and you have to find a way to get back up. I find myself there again," Cousin said. "I wish I could say I wasn’t in that spot, but I find myself there again.
"I have to just believe that tough times don’t last, tough people do. You just keep going and pushing. At some point, they’ll tell you, ‘Hey, you’re not going to get another chance. Your time is up in this league.’ But until then, I’m going to keep trying to pick myself up off the mat and get back to work.”
Cousins completed only 61.5% of his passes for 245 yards and no touchdowns. But most crucially, he tossed a career-high 4 interceptions.
It was the first time in Cousins' career where he had zero touchdowns and 4 interceptions in an NFL game.
If there's any good news for the Falcons, Cousins has always responded the right way in his football career. On Wednesday, the 36-year-old provided instances going all the way back to high school where he believed his football career was ending.
But after each of those instances, Cousins found a way to earn more playing time.
To do that in Week 14, he may have to defeat the 10-2 Vikings. Cousins spent six seasons of his career in Minnesota. It will be his first trip back to U.S. Bank Stadium since he departed the Vikings in 2024 free agency.
Chatter that Cousins should be benched began in earnest on Dec. 1 when he threw 4 interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers. Michael Penix Jr., who the Falcons drafted at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL draft, is waiting in the wings for an opportunity.
Penix will eventually get his chance. Cousins will be trying his best not to let him have one this season.