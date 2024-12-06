Falcons' Kirk Cousins Crashes on Week 14 NFL QB Index
Atlanta Falcons fans don't have to worry about NFL.com's Nick Shook underreacting to quarterback Kirk Cousins' 4-interception performance.
Heading into Week 14, Shook ranked Cousins 31st on his weekly NFL QB Index. Cousins dropped 12 spots on the list after his career-worst day versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 1.
The 31st-ranking is the lowest Cousins has been on Shook's QB Index the entire season.
"Folks, it's time to have this talk. I know Raheem Morris has not given any indication he is entertaining the idea of a change at quarterback, but Cousins is holding the Falcons back. Look no further than his four interceptions in the, including a crushing pick that ended Atlanta’s best scoring opportunity in the second half on a pass that never had a chance of being completed," wrote Shook. "Cousins still isn't moving around much, the Falcons refuse to implement play-action in their offense and they're all suffering for it.
"Cousins still has a strong arm, but his decision-making has regressed, especially when pressured. He's not the effective quarterback he was earlier in the season -- his six interceptions and zero touchdowns over his last three games support this notion -- and I can't help but wonder if Michael Penix Jr. might give them the spark they need to end this losing streak.
The 4-interception day sticks out like a sore thumb on Cousins' stat sheet. But as Shook indicated, Cousins hasn't had just one subpar week. He hasn't thrown a touchdown since three days after Halloween.
Atlanta's downfield passing attack has been dormant as well. Cousins has averaged 6.3 yards per pass in the past two games combined.
With the 12-spot drop, Cousins sat in front of only one starting quarterback on Shook's QB Index. That was New York Giants' Drew Lock, who just became the team's starter a week ago after the Giants moved on from Daniel Jones.
Cousins was behind other struggling quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jameis Winston, Drake Maye, Will Levis, Aidan O'Connell, Anthony Richardson and Cooper Rush on the list.